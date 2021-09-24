It is officially fall! With the change in seasons and slow change in weather, now is a great time to get out and explore the south county area. Trails near La Pine typically get more snow due to them being at higher elevations, so check them out before you have to break out your snowshoes or cross country skis. For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Big River Boating Site: Open

Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Cinder Hill Day Use: Open

Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom

Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; trail around Cultus is clear, Winopee trail is clear to PCT junction

Fall River Headwaters: Open

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open

Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; unknown deadfall conditions on Clover Meadow, other trails are clear

Little Crater Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; recent logout, trail should be clear

Meek Lake Trail: Open; five good sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail

Metolius-Windigo: Open; clear from Moore Creek Trailhead to Davis Lake, otherwise unknown

North Twin Boating Area: Open

Osprey Point Day Use: Open

Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open

Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; clear

Paulina Peak Trail: Open; clear

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; clear

Quinn River Boating site: Open; nearby campground is closed due to hazard trees

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open

Summit Lake: Open

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tenino Boating Site: Open

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open; clear to junction with PCT

Wyeth Boating Site: Open

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Fawn Lake Trail: Open

Snell Lake Trail: Open

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open

Yoran Lake Trail: Open

Stag Lake Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

All campfires and any devices that emits flames or embers are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve. Propane cook stoves and lanterns are allowed, propane fire pits are not

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021

La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; meeting hall is closed closed

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no campfires

Big River Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires

Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Lake Campground: Open

Fall River Campground: Open

Fall River Guard Station: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires

Newberry Group Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Open; no water

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires

Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

South Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Trapper Creek Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires; no campfires

Cycling

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Sunriver area trails

Crater Rim: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Sept. 23

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 894 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; good fishing in mornings and evenings

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing throughout the river; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 60% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; good fishing but higher water temperatures, trout will be holding in deeper water; must release wild rainbow trout

Wickiup Reservoir: 2% full; the Deschutes Arm is closed from the boat ramp at Gull Point to the ODFW markers upstream of Sheep’s Bridge

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; good fishing but water temps are warm; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Diamond Lake: trout; fishing should be good with last week’s rain, all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 7% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

