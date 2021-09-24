It is officially fall! With the change in seasons and slow change in weather, now is a great time to get out and explore the south county area. Trails near La Pine typically get more snow due to them being at higher elevations, so check them out before you have to break out your snowshoes or cross country skis. For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Big River Boating Site: Open
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; trail around Cultus is clear, Winopee trail is clear to PCT junction
Fall River Headwaters: Open
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; unknown deadfall conditions on Clover Meadow, other trails are clear
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; recent logout, trail should be clear
Meek Lake Trail: Open; five good sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail
Metolius-Windigo: Open; clear from Moore Creek Trailhead to Davis Lake, otherwise unknown
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; clear
Paulina Peak Trail: Open; clear
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; clear
Quinn River Boating site: Open; nearby campground is closed due to hazard trees
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Summit Lake: Open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; clear to junction with PCT
Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Fawn Lake Trail: Open
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
All campfires and any devices that emits flames or embers are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve. Propane cook stoves and lanterns are allowed, propane fire pits are not
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021
La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; meeting hall is closed closed
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no campfires
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Fall River Guard Station: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
Newberry Group Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open; no water
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
South Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires; no campfires
Cycling
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Sunriver area trails
Crater Rim: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Sept. 23
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 894 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; good fishing in mornings and evenings
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing throughout the river; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 60% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; good fishing but higher water temperatures, trout will be holding in deeper water; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 2% full; the Deschutes Arm is closed from the boat ramp at Gull Point to the ODFW markers upstream of Sheep’s Bridge
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; good fishing but water temps are warm; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Diamond Lake: trout; fishing should be good with last week’s rain, all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 7% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
