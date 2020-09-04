Southern Deschutes County and the areas just beyond are full of adventures worth the few extra miles. From exploring insides of volcanoes to peering into some of the clearest lakes in the state, the area has a little bit of everything to keep cool and active over the long weekend.
Because it’s a holiday, trailheads, lakes and campgrounds may be at capacity. If parking at these areas are full, turn around and check out another of the many places to explore down south.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Closed due to the Lily Lake Fire cleanup
Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
Fawn Lake Trail: Open
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Maiden Lake Trail: Open
Meek Lake Trail: Unknown
Moore Creek Trail
Oldenburg Lake Trail
Pacific Crest Trail: Section between Charlton and Taylor lakes is closed due to the Lily Lake Fire cleanup (road 4290 to road 4636)
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Paulina Peak: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Snell Lake Trail
Summit Lake: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Oregon State Parks
La Pine State Park: Open; reduced services; day use open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; meeting hall and deluxe cabins are closed
Camping
Note — annual campfire restrictions are now in place on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers as well as BLM land at Lake Billy Chinook. See centraloregonfire.org for more details.
Deschutes National Forest
Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open; stock water only
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open; no water
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no water
Crescent Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
East Lake Campground: Open; swimmer’s itch reported at the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Gull Point Campground: Open
Little Crater Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open
Newberry Group Campground: Open
North Davis Creek Campground: Closed; no water, no campfires
North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open
Princess Creek Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open; swimmer’s itch reported at the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Willamette National Forest
North Waldo Campground: Open
Shadow Bay Campground: Open
Cycling
Sunriver area trails
Roundabout: Sandy and Loose
All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake area trails
Charlton Lemish Loop: Closed due to Lily Lake Fire cleanup
Metolius-Windigo (99) and Waldo Lake: Riding well with deadfall reported
Leap of Faith and Maiden Lake: New report needed
All other trails are riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Sept. 3.
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,367 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fishing is fair to good on flies and lures, no bait allowed
Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; fishing has been good for trout, all public access to the hatchery remains closed
Wickiup Reservoir: 6% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish.
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair to good during the morning and evening.
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing mornings and evenings
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Crescent Lake: 34% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee
Odell Lake: Recreational use advisory has been lifted
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels; lake is no longer stocked, but some trout species have continued to repopulate the lake, fishing should pick up in October on the southern end of the lake.
