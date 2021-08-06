The weather will calm down a bit this weekend, so why not take a bath in the shadow of the Cascades this weekend? With lakes, rivers, streams and trees galore, you can find your own little slice of nature if you want to head to your favorite swimming hole or fish in the early morning glow.

Trailheads and day use areas can fill up quickly, so plan ahead and only park in designated areas especially as the hot undercarriage of your car could inadvertently spark a fire. So be vigilant wherever you go.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Broken Top Trailhead: Open; light deadfall with possible patchy snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Chush Falls: Open

Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom

Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is open

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; trail around Cultus is clear, Winope trail is logged out to 1/4 mile past Teddy Lake Junction, trail is difficult or impossible for stock, scheduled to be logged out in late September.

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open

Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow along South Sister Climber’s trail; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Elk Lake Day Use: Open

Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall on section from Lucky Lake to the junction with Six Lakes

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall, not recommended for stock

Meek Lake Trail: Open; five good sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open; virtually snow free, one large tree down ¾ of a mile north of Cascade Lakes Highway

Mile Camp Day Use: Open

Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with logout occurring soon

Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall

Moraine Lake: Open; likely light or now deadfall

North Twin Boating Area: Open

Osprey Point Day Use: Open

Park Meadow: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes is snow free from the Pole Creek trailhead to 2 miles south of Whychus Creek, from Scott Pass side, Green Lakes is clear to within ¼ mile of Alder Creek, otherwise heavy deadfall on other sections of Green Lakes.

Quinn River Boating site: Open; nearby campground is closed due to hazard trees

Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open;

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open

Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; clear

Steve Larson Trailhead: Open

Summit Lake: Open

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; clear

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Tenino Boating Site: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open; logged out to ¼ mile past Teddy Lake junction

Wyeth Boating Site: Open

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Fawn Lake Trail: Open

Snell Lake Trail: Open

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open

Yoran Lake Trail: Open

Stag Lake Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Dee Wright Observatory: Open

Foley Ridge: Open

Hand Lake Trailhead: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Open

Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Patjens Lake Trail: Open

Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open

Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Camping

All campfires are prohibited within the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and lands managed by the BLM

Deschutes National Forest

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Cow Meadow Campground: Open

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

Devils Lake Campground: Open

Driftwood Campground: Open

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

Elk Lake Campground: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Fawn Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Point Campground: Open

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Pringle Falls Campground: Open

Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

Soda Creek Campground: Open

South Campground: Open

South Shore Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Three Creek Lake Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

Trapper Creek Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires

Willamette National Forest

Islet Campground (Waldo Lake): Open; no potable water

North Waldo Campground: Open; no potable water

Shadow Bay Campground: Open; no potable water

Cycling

Wanoga Trail Complex

Catch and release: Sandy and loose

All trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

All trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

Swampy/Dutchman: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails riding well

Mt. Bachelor

Redline: Closed

Batchy West XC, Blade Runner, DSM, FTL (First Time Line), Hanger: Riding well

All other trails reporting sandy and loose conditions

Waldo Lake Region

New reports needed on Leap of Faith, Maiden Lake, Skyline

Betty Lake, Bobby Lake, Charlton Lake #3593, Charlton Lemish Loop, Gold Lake, Twins, Waldo Lake: Riding well

All other trails riding well with deadfall reported

Cascade Crest

Browder Ridge, Cone Peak, Gordon Lakes, Iron Mountain: Riding well

Gate Creek, Heart Lake, Santiam Wagon: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails are closed due to the Bruler Fire

McKenzie Region

Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well

All other trails riding well with deadfall reported

Fishing

Updated at 5 p.m. Aug. 4

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,390 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in mornings and evenings

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 71% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; good fishing but higher water temperatures, trout will be holding in deeper water; must release wild rainbow trout

Wickiup Reservoir: 6% full; lake will be “run-of-the-river” soon; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; fair fishing in the mornings and evenings, water temps are warm in the lower lake

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 19% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fair fishing for kokanee and lake trout

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.