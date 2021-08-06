The weather will calm down a bit this weekend, so why not take a bath in the shadow of the Cascades this weekend? With lakes, rivers, streams and trees galore, you can find your own little slice of nature if you want to head to your favorite swimming hole or fish in the early morning glow.
Trailheads and day use areas can fill up quickly, so plan ahead and only park in designated areas especially as the hot undercarriage of your car could inadvertently spark a fire. So be vigilant wherever you go.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Broken Top Trailhead: Open; light deadfall with possible patchy snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Chush Falls: Open
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is open
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; trail around Cultus is clear, Winope trail is logged out to 1/4 mile past Teddy Lake Junction, trail is difficult or impossible for stock, scheduled to be logged out in late September.
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow along South Sister Climber’s trail; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall on section from Lucky Lake to the junction with Six Lakes
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall, not recommended for stock
Meek Lake Trail: Open; five good sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open; virtually snow free, one large tree down ¾ of a mile north of Cascade Lakes Highway
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with logout occurring soon
Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall
Moraine Lake: Open; likely light or now deadfall
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes is snow free from the Pole Creek trailhead to 2 miles south of Whychus Creek, from Scott Pass side, Green Lakes is clear to within ¼ mile of Alder Creek, otherwise heavy deadfall on other sections of Green Lakes.
Quinn River Boating site: Open; nearby campground is closed due to hazard trees
Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open;
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; clear
Steve Larson Trailhead: Open
Summit Lake: Open
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; clear
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; logged out to ¼ mile past Teddy Lake junction
Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Fawn Lake Trail: Open
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
Hand Lake Trailhead: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Open
Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Patjens Lake Trail: Open
Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Camping
All campfires are prohibited within the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and lands managed by the BLM
Deschutes National Forest
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Cow Meadow Campground: Open
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open
Driftwood Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open
South Campground: Open
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Three Creek Lake Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Willamette National Forest
Islet Campground (Waldo Lake): Open; no potable water
North Waldo Campground: Open; no potable water
Shadow Bay Campground: Open; no potable water
Cycling
Wanoga Trail Complex
Catch and release: Sandy and loose
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
All trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
Swampy/Dutchman: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails riding well
Mt. Bachelor
Redline: Closed
Batchy West XC, Blade Runner, DSM, FTL (First Time Line), Hanger: Riding well
All other trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Waldo Lake Region
New reports needed on Leap of Faith, Maiden Lake, Skyline
Betty Lake, Bobby Lake, Charlton Lake #3593, Charlton Lemish Loop, Gold Lake, Twins, Waldo Lake: Riding well
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Cascade Crest
Browder Ridge, Cone Peak, Gordon Lakes, Iron Mountain: Riding well
Gate Creek, Heart Lake, Santiam Wagon: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails are closed due to the Bruler Fire
McKenzie Region
Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 5 p.m. Aug. 4
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,390 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in mornings and evenings
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 71% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; good fishing but higher water temperatures, trout will be holding in deeper water; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 6% full; lake will be “run-of-the-river” soon; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; fair fishing in the mornings and evenings, water temps are warm in the lower lake
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 19% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fair fishing for kokanee and lake trout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.