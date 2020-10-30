As we creep our way into November this weekend, the inevitable snow will soon be coating the Cascades and Ochocos with fresh powder. While this is a welcome sight for many reasons, it will cut off access to many trails and campgrounds.
So, before that happens, soak in these last beautifully clear days and take to the peaks and hills and enjoy a hike, find an open campsite or drop a line in one of the lakes in the shadows of Central Oregon mountains.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Broken Top Trailhead: Open; access road closes Tuesday and is only recommended for high clearance and 4X4 vehicles
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; heavily used on weekends
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open
Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond
Moraine Lake: Open; please stay on trail and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow
Park Meadow: Open
Paulina Peak: Open
Pine Mountain: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
Steve Larson Trailhead: Open
Summit Lake: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
Obsidian Trailheads: Open, limited use permit required
Camping
Note: Campfire restrictions have been lifted in campgrounds unless otherwise noted.
Deschutes National Forest
Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Closed for the season
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Forest Campground: Open
Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open
Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trails are riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Upper Mrazek: Riding well; with deadfall
All trails are riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Upper Flagline: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison- Lava: Riding well
Metolius-Windigo Lava Lake and Todd Lake: Riding well; deadfall reported
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Lake Creek, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte and 99 Lower) and Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
Charlton Lake #19, Clover Meadow #21, Fuji Mountain, Gold Lake, Leap of Faith, Maiden Lake, Maiden Peak, Metolius-Windigo (99), Moore Creek and South Waldo Lake: Riding well; deadfall reported
Cultus Lake Loop: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Oct. 29
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 66% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; wild rainbow trout must be released.
Wickiup Reservoir: 9% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; Deschutes Arm is closed from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marker at Gull Point to the markers near Sheeps Bridge
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair fishing for rainbow trout.
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; best methods are still-fishing with bait and fly fishing by casting toward the banks
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; good fishing and recreational crowds have diminished
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels; lake is no longer stocked, but some trout species have continued to repopulate the lake, fishing should be picking up on the southern end of the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.