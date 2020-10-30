As we creep our way into November this weekend, the inevitable snow will soon be coating the Cascades and Ochocos with fresh powder. While this is a welcome sight for many reasons, it will cut off access to many trails and campgrounds.

So, before that happens, soak in these last beautifully clear days and take to the peaks and hills and enjoy a hike, find an open campsite or drop a line in one of the lakes in the shadows of Central Oregon mountains.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open

Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Broken Top Trailhead: Open; access road closes Tuesday and is only recommended for high clearance and 4X4 vehicles

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open

Crater Rim Trailhead: Open

Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; heavily used on weekends

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas

Little Crater Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond

Moraine Lake: Open; please stay on trail and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow

Park Meadow: Open

Paulina Peak: Open

Pine Mountain: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open

Skyliners Trailhead: Open

Steve Larson Trailhead: Open

Summit Lake: Open

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open

Dee Wright Observatory: Open

Foley Ridge: Open

Obsidian Trailheads: Open, limited use permit required

Camping

Note: Campfire restrictions have been lifted in campgrounds unless otherwise noted.

Deschutes National Forest

Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Lake Campground: Open

Elk Lake Campground: Closed for the season

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open

Lava Lake Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open

Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails are riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Upper Mrazek: Riding well; with deadfall

All trails are riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Upper Flagline: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison- Lava: Riding well

Metolius-Windigo Lava Lake and Todd Lake: Riding well; deadfall reported

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Sisters trails

Lake Creek, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte and 99 Lower) and Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

Charlton Lake #19, Clover Meadow #21, Fuji Mountain, Gold Lake, Leap of Faith, Maiden Lake, Maiden Peak, Metolius-Windigo (99), Moore Creek and South Waldo Lake: Riding well; deadfall reported

Cultus Lake Loop: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Oct. 29

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 66% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; wild rainbow trout must be released.

Wickiup Reservoir: 9% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; Deschutes Arm is closed from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marker at Gull Point to the markers near Sheeps Bridge

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair fishing for rainbow trout.

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; best methods are still-fishing with bait and fly fishing by casting toward the banks

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; good fishing and recreational crowds have diminished

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels; lake is no longer stocked, but some trout species have continued to repopulate the lake, fishing should be picking up on the southern end of the lake.

