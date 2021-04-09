Snow is beginning to melt, but there is still a chance to go skiing, snowboarding or snowshoeing in Central Oregon.

However, if that’s not your thing, lower elevations are seeing much less of the white stuff, and trails are beginning to thaw, as well (though there is always the possibility of spots of snow and ice).



Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to snow levels. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cinder Hill Day Use: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery

Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays

Pine Mountain: Open

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8 a.m. April 8

Hoodoo: Open; 89.4-inch base; Hodag lift and Autobahn Tubing Park are closed; closed Monday through Wednesday; last day of season is April 18

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 96-inch base; First Rays lift is closed, Red Chair and Outback are closed for the season but will be used as backup if needed; Summit closed in storm conditions

Willamette Pass: 45 inches at lodge; last day of season is Sunday

Deschutes National Forest

NOTE: Exact snow levels are no longer available

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; poor conditions with low snow

Crescent Junction: Open; poor conditions with low snow

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; fair conditions

Meissner Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions; no more grooming this season; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; access road closed

Swampy Sno-park: Open; fair conditions; no dogs

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; marginal conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; marginal conditions; shelter is closed

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; poor conditions due to low snow.

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; fair conditions, low snow around sno-park; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; poor conditions due to low snow

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; marginal conditions; bare pavement on Trail 8 above park, not recommended

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; poor conditions with low snow

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open; fair conditions, expect heavy use

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Camping

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Big Spring Campground: Open

Biggs Springs Campground: Open

Bingham Springs Campground: Open

Cottonwood Campground: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Frazier Campground: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open

Scotts Campground: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

Cycling

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Expressway, EXT, Grand Slam, Helipad, Kent’s, Lower Whoops, Pinedrops: Muddy

Skyliner: Winter mix

Upper Storm King, Upper Whoops: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Deschutes River: Winter mix, deadfall reported

Funner, Lower Storm King: Winter mix

Catch and Release: Riding well

All other trails reporting deep snow

North of Skyliner trails

Lower Mrazek, Shevlin Park: Riding well

All other trails reporting deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava and Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Deep snow

Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Deep snow; deadfall reported

Prineville and Ochoco trails

66 Trails: Muddy

Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Prineville Bike Park: Riding Well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. April 1

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 776 cfs; section is closed for the season to anglers until May 22.

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; access limited depending on snow accumulations; fly fishing only with barbless hooks

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 351 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 863 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; stocking will resume in late April; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 86% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fishing is closed for the season

Wickiup Reservoir: 58% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; fishing is closed for the season

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access road is closed but fishing is open year-round

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; access road is closed but fishing open year-round

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; lake is currently frozen over, follow ice fishing safety tips on myodfw.com; all brown and tiger trout must be released

Crescent Lake: 26% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum

