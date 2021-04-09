Snow is beginning to melt, but there is still a chance to go skiing, snowboarding or snowshoeing in Central Oregon.
However, if that’s not your thing, lower elevations are seeing much less of the white stuff, and trails are beginning to thaw, as well (though there is always the possibility of spots of snow and ice).
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to snow levels. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery
Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
Pine Mountain: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8 a.m. April 8
Hoodoo: Open; 89.4-inch base; Hodag lift and Autobahn Tubing Park are closed; closed Monday through Wednesday; last day of season is April 18
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 96-inch base; First Rays lift is closed, Red Chair and Outback are closed for the season but will be used as backup if needed; Summit closed in storm conditions
Willamette Pass: 45 inches at lodge; last day of season is Sunday
Deschutes National Forest
NOTE: Exact snow levels are no longer available
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; poor conditions with low snow
Crescent Junction: Open; poor conditions with low snow
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; fair conditions
Meissner Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions; no more grooming this season; lodge currently closed
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; access road closed
Swampy Sno-park: Open; fair conditions; no dogs
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; marginal conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; marginal conditions; shelter is closed
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; poor conditions due to low snow.
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; fair conditions, low snow around sno-park; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; poor conditions due to low snow
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; marginal conditions; bare pavement on Trail 8 above park, not recommended
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; poor conditions with low snow
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open; fair conditions, expect heavy use
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Ochoco National Forest
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
Big Spring Campground: Open
Biggs Springs Campground: Open
Bingham Springs Campground: Open
Cottonwood Campground: Open
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
Frazier Campground: Open
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open
Scotts Campground: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wolf Creek Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
Cycling
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Expressway, EXT, Grand Slam, Helipad, Kent’s, Lower Whoops, Pinedrops: Muddy
Skyliner: Winter mix
Upper Storm King, Upper Whoops: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Deschutes River: Winter mix, deadfall reported
Funner, Lower Storm King: Winter mix
Catch and Release: Riding well
All other trails reporting deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Lower Mrazek, Shevlin Park: Riding well
All other trails reporting deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
All other trails reporting deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava and Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Deep snow
Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Deep snow; deadfall reported
Prineville and Ochoco trails
66 Trails: Muddy
Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Prineville Bike Park: Riding Well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. April 1
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 776 cfs; section is closed for the season to anglers until May 22.
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; access limited depending on snow accumulations; fly fishing only with barbless hooks
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 351 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 863 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; stocking will resume in late April; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 86% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fishing is closed for the season
Wickiup Reservoir: 58% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; fishing is closed for the season
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access road is closed but fishing is open year-round
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; access road is closed but fishing open year-round
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; lake is currently frozen over, follow ice fishing safety tips on myodfw.com; all brown and tiger trout must be released
Crescent Lake: 26% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum
