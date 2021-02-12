Snow lovers rejoice, winter has returned to Central Oregon! Forecasts at time of publishing these conditions indicate that southern Deschutes County and the Cascades should see ample amounts of accumulation Thursday night and into the weekend. But the weather here is rarely perfectly predictable so always be prepared for any condition before hitting the slopes or backcountry trails.
This Presidents Day/Valentine's Day weekend is also a free fishing weekend, meaning everyone can fish, crab or clam for free according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. For more information and current reports see myodfw.com.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bear Valley Trail: Open
- Black Crater Trail: Open
- Broken Top Trail: Open
- Cabot Lake Trail: Open
- Canyon Creek Trail: Open
- Charlton Lake Trail: Open
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
- Crater Butte Trail: Open
- Crater Ditch Trail: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Deer Lake Trail: Open
- Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
- Green Lakes Trail: Open
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lucky Lake Trail: Open
- Many Lakes Trail: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Park Meadow: Open; moderate deadfall on tie trail to Tam Rim
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
- Quinn River Day Use: Open
- Rockpile Lake: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Six Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Skyliners Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
- South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
- Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open
- Summit Lake: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
- Todd Lake Trail: Open
- Tumalo Mountain: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Baneberry Trailhead: Open
- Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
- Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
- Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
- Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
- Cougar East Trailhead: Open
- Cougar West Trailhead: Open
- Fry Trailhead: Open
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Keeton Trailhead: Open
- Kelsey Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
- Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
- Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
- Payten Trailhead: Open
- Potlid North Trailhead: Open
- Potlid South Trailhead: Open
- Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
- Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
- South Prong Trailhead: Open
- Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
- Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
- Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8 a.m. Feb. 11
- Hoodoo: Open; 63.6 inch base; Hodag lift and the Autobahn Tubing Park are closed
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 79 inch base; First Rays lift is closed, Summit lift will open dependant on weather
- Willamette Pass: 48 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open; 12-16 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
- Crescent Junction: Open; 12-16 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
- Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 48-72 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
- Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 24-36; inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
- Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 42-54 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
- Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed
- Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 36-48 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021
- Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 42-58 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021; shelter is closed
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-Park): Open; 6-10 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow.
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open; 12-24 inches; good conditions; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season
- Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open; 6-10 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
- Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open; 12-14 inches; good conditions; Forest Service Road 16 may not be plowed immediately after a storm
- Walt Haring Sno-Park: 6-10 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
Ochoco National Forest:
- Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open
- Mark's Creek Sno-Park: Open
- Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open
- Walton Sno-Park: Open
Willamette National Forest
- Gold Lake Sno-Park: Open
- Ikenick Sno-Park: Open
- Little Nash Sno-Park: Open
- Maxwell Sno-Park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
- Potato Hill Sno-Park: Open
- Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open
- Salt Creek Sno-Park: Open
- Santiam Sno-Park: Open
- Waldo Lake Sno-Park: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and winter trails:
- Ben's-MTB-Kent's: Muddy
- Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow
- Cline Buttes: Winter Mix
- All other trials riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Fridays, see note.
- C.O.D. Rockstacker, Slalom Play Loop, The Lair: Muddy
- Marvin's Garden, Voodoo: Rideable snow; deadfall reported
- E.L.V: Ice
- Ben's, Phil's, Ticket to Ride (North and South), Voodoo Child: Rideable snow
- All other trails reporting a winter mix or deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Deschutes River: Riding well
- Funner: Winter mix
- Catch and Release: Rideable snow
- All other trails reporting deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Shevlin Park: Riding well
- All other trails reporting deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
- Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported
- Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- All other trails reporting deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Feb. 11
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fish during warmest parts of the day; access limited depending on snow; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; fishing has been good for trout, all public access to the hatchery remains closed
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fair fishing; high clearance vehicle needed to get to the lake
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fair fishing; high clearance vehicle needed to get to the lake
- Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; access road is closed but fishing open year-round
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Crescent Lake: 26% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; winter is good for brown trout; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum
- Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels; access to the lake is limited due to snow
