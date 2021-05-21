It may be a cooler weekend with showers predicted, but with more areas now open, it’s a good time to get up to the mountains before the crowds of summer hit and before Central Cascades Wilderness Permits go into effect starting Memorial Day Weekend.
While the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway won’t open fully until Wednesday, according to the Deschutes County Road Department website, explorers can access areas south of Lava Lake to the Crescent Cutoff Road. Keep in mind, too, that many higher elevation trails are still under snow and many U.S. Forest Service roads may be impassable; know your limits and those of your vehicle before venturing too far.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many higher elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing to the trailheads, and the trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; clear at lower levels, patchy snow at the summit
Black Crater Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and ice at summit
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow likely
Dutchman Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Edison Trailhead: Open; snow likely
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Jefferson Lake: Open; lower 3 miles snow free with light downfall, unknown conditions beyond
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open; deep snow
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; snow free on lower 1-2 miles, heavy snow and deadfall beyond
Mirror Lakes: Open; deep snow
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open; patchy snow likely
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open; deadfall possible
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open; snow and deadfall possible
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery
Pine Mountain: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; snow free on lower 1-2 miles, heavy snow and deadfall beyond
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Skyliners Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
Summit Lake: Open; deep snow
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; deep snow
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; access road still closed, trail is under deep snow
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tumalo Mountain: Open; deep snow
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Wanoga Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Winopee Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Fawn Lake Trail: Open; deep snow
Snell Lake Trail: Open; deep snow
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow
Yoran Lake Trail: Open; deep snow
Stag Lake Trail: Open; deeps snow
Ochoco National Forest
Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 8 a.m. May 20
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 22 inch base; spring hours in effect; Pine Marten, Skyliner and Summit are the only lifts currently running for remainder of the season.
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Ogden Group Campground: Open
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Pringle Falls Campground: Open
Riverside Campground: Open
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
Barnhouse Campground: Closed for the season
Big Spring Campground: Open
Biggs Springs Campground: Open
Bingham Springs Campground: Open
Cottonwood Campground: Open
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
Deep Creek Campground: Open
Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open
Frazier Campground: Open
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Divide Campground: Open
Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
Ochoco Forest Campground: Open
Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open
Scotts Campground: Open
Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Walton Lake Campground: Open
Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Wildwood Campground: Open
Wiley Flat Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
Cycling
Wanoga Trail Complex
Dinah Moe Humm: Deep snow; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Lower Mrazek, Shevlin Park: Riding well
Farewell: Winter mix; deadfall reported
All other trails reporting deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
S.S.T.: Rideable snow; deadfall reported
Sector 16, Tumalo Ridge: Winter mix
Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
All other trails reporting deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails reporting deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Mountain trails closed for the season
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Independent Mine: Winter mix
Lookout Mountain; Round Mountain: Winter mix; deadfall reported
Cougar Creek, Potlid: Riding well, deadfall reported
66 Trails, Prineville Bike Park, Scotty Creek: Riding Well
Sisters trails
Lake Creek, Green Ridge; PRT East: Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper and Lower): Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails reporting deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. May 20
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,610 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; opens for fishing May 22
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; river was stocked with rainbows the first week of April, fair fishing and active hatches during the warmest part of the day; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 443 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 965 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 87% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 40% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; North Wickiup boat ramp is open and docks have been installed; Gull Point boat ramp is open; water is low but boats can be launched safely; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access road is open but may have patches of snow and ice; dock at East Lake Boat Launch doesn’t reach the water, launch at Cinder Hill is closed due to low water and will tentatively open May 26
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee; lake is ice free and access road is open
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; stocked with rainbow trout in early April, boating area has reopened
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; stocked with rainbow trout in early April
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; Cascade Lakes Highway open from Crescent Cutoff to the lake
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released
Crescent Lake: 28% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; lake level is extremely low for this time of year and launching options are limited for larger boat; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; Spring Boat Launch is closed
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; both resort boat ramps are open in addition to Sunset Cove ramp; kokanee limit is 25 per day, one lake trout per day with a 24-inch minimum; Trapper and Princess creeks boat launches are closed, use Sunset Cove.
