It may be a cooler weekend with showers predicted, but with more areas now open, it’s a good time to get up to the mountains before the crowds of summer hit and before Central Cascades Wilderness Permits go into effect starting Memorial Day Weekend.

While the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway won’t open fully until Wednesday, according to the Deschutes County Road Department website, explorers can access areas south of Lava Lake to the Crescent Cutoff Road. Keep in mind, too, that many higher elevation trails are still under snow and many U.S. Forest Service roads may be impassable; know your limits and those of your vehicle before venturing too far.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many higher elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing to the trailheads, and the trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; clear at lower levels, patchy snow at the summit

Black Crater Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and ice at summit

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow likely

Dutchman Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Edison Trailhead: Open; snow likely

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Jefferson Lake: Open; lower 3 miles snow free with light downfall, unknown conditions beyond

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open; deep snow

Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; snow free on lower 1-2 miles, heavy snow and deadfall beyond

Mirror Lakes: Open; deep snow

North Twin Boating Area: Open

Osprey Point Day Use: Open; patchy snow likely

Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open; deadfall possible

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open; snow and deadfall possible

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery

Pine Mountain: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; snow free on lower 1-2 miles, heavy snow and deadfall beyond

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Skyliners Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays

Summit Lake: Open; deep snow

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; deep snow

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; access road still closed, trail is under deep snow

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tumalo Mountain: Open; deep snow

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Wanoga Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Winopee Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Fawn Lake Trail: Open; deep snow

Snell Lake Trail: Open; deep snow

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow

Yoran Lake Trail: Open; deep snow

Stag Lake Trail: Open; deeps snow

Ochoco National Forest

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 8 a.m. May 20

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 22 inch base; spring hours in effect; Pine Marten, Skyliner and Summit are the only lifts currently running for remainder of the season.

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Ogden Group Campground: Open

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pringle Falls Campground: Open

Riverside Campground: Open

South Shore Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Closed for the season

Big Spring Campground: Open

Biggs Springs Campground: Open

Bingham Springs Campground: Open

Cottonwood Campground: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Deep Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open

Frazier Campground: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open

Scotts Campground: Open

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Wildwood Campground: Open

Wiley Flat Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

Cycling

Wanoga Trail Complex

Dinah Moe Humm: Deep snow; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Lower Mrazek, Shevlin Park: Riding well

Farewell: Winter mix; deadfall reported

All other trails reporting deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

S.S.T.: Rideable snow; deadfall reported

Sector 16, Tumalo Ridge: Winter mix

Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails reporting deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Mountain trails closed for the season

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine: Winter mix

Lookout Mountain; Round Mountain: Winter mix; deadfall reported

Cougar Creek, Potlid: Riding well, deadfall reported

66 Trails, Prineville Bike Park, Scotty Creek: Riding Well

Sisters trails

Lake Creek, Green Ridge; PRT East: Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper and Lower): Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

All trails reporting deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. May 20

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,610 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; opens for fishing May 22

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; river was stocked with rainbows the first week of April, fair fishing and active hatches during the warmest part of the day; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 443 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 965 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 87% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; must release wild rainbow trout

Wickiup Reservoir: 40% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; North Wickiup boat ramp is open and docks have been installed; Gull Point boat ramp is open; water is low but boats can be launched safely; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access road is open but may have patches of snow and ice; dock at East Lake Boat Launch doesn’t reach the water, launch at Cinder Hill is closed due to low water and will tentatively open May 26

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee; lake is ice free and access road is open

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; stocked with rainbow trout in early April, boating area has reopened

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; stocked with rainbow trout in early April

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; Cascade Lakes Highway open from Crescent Cutoff to the lake

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released

Crescent Lake: 28% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; lake level is extremely low for this time of year and launching options are limited for larger boat; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; Spring Boat Launch is closed

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; both resort boat ramps are open in addition to Sunset Cove ramp; kokanee limit is 25 per day, one lake trout per day with a 24-inch minimum; Trapper and Princess creeks boat launches are closed, use Sunset Cove.

