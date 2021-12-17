With above-average temperatures lasting well into December, the anticipation has been building among snow sports enthusiasts. Well, their patience has been rewarded this week with snow fall of more than 13 inches in the last three days. Ski and snowboarding season is finally here!
Gear up and prepare for cold temperatures in the mountains this weekend, with a slight chance of snow on Saturday and Sunday.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, clear
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Chush Falls: Open; possible snow with possible downfall
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow
Dillon Day Use: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
Head of the Metolius: Open; clear
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Jefferson Lake: Open; possible snow above 4500 ft.
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; recent logout, trail should be clear
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Meadow Picnic: Open
Meek Lake Trail: Open; patchy snow with five good sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; snow with possible downfall
Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall
Moraine Lake: Open; clear
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Park Meadow: Open
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; possible snow near Paulina Lake
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; clear
Pine Mountain: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snowy with possible downfall. Green Lakes trail logged out except the section between Park Meadow and “the pond” with moderate deadfall. Camp Lake trail and DeMaris snowy with possible downfall
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Rockpile Lake: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall, heavy brush
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; snow with possible downfall
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
Slough Day Use: Open
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Summit Lake: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snowfall, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall;
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; possible snow;
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek
Tumalo Mountain: Open; patchy snow possible
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; clear to junction with PCT
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Fawn Lake Trail: Open; snow with possible downfall
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 9 a.m. Dec. 16
Hoodoo: Open; 36.9-inch base
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 34-inch base; Pine Marten, Skyliner, Sunrise, Alpenglow, Rainbow and Little Pine are open, all other lifts closed
Willamette Pass: closed; anticipated opening day Dec. 22
Deschutes National Forest
Lower elevation parks have poor to marginal snowpack
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open
Crescent Junction: Open
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open
Meissner Sno-park: Open; lodge open
Skyliner Sno-park: Open
Swampy Sno-park: Open; no dogs
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open;
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
All trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Lower Whoops trail and Pine Drop: Ridable snow; closed between 310 road and 300 road
Phil’s trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Dinah Moe Humm: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Northfork, Met-Win: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Flagline Access, Flagline Tie, Middle Flagline, Upper Flagline, Swampy/Dutchmen, Met-Wit-Flagline to Happy Valley, Vista Butte: Deep snow
S.S.T., Tumalo Creek: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Deep snow on all trails
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sisters trails
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow
All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails: Deep snow
Cascade Crest
Bugaboo Ridge: Rideable snow
Gordon Meadows: report needed
Gate Creek, Gordan Peak, Heart Lake, Pyramid Epic Loop, Santiam Wagon, South Pyramid Creek, Swamp Peak: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails open and riding well
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
King Castle: Muddy
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 16
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 347 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 286 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 253 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 73% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; good fishing but higher water temperatures, trout will be holding in deeper water; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 25% full; the Deschutes Arm is closed from the boat ramp at Gull Point to the ODFW markers upstream of Sheep’s Bridge
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 9% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
