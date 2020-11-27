Snow season is here! While Central Oregonians wait on the big ski and snowboard areas to open in the next few weeks, there are still many areas to explore if you feel like walking in a winter wonderland. So strap on your snowshoes, dig out those YakTrax and dust off your cross -country skis!

Weather this time of year can change quickly, always check weather and road conditions before you venture out and always be prepared with emergency supplies.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Beach Day Use: Open

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Broken Top Trailhead: Open

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open

Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open

Dillon Day Use: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Elk Lake Trailhead: Open

Fall River Headwaters: Open

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open

Mile Camp Day Use: Open

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond

Park Meadow: Open; moderate deadfall on tie trail to Tam Rim

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Quinn River Day Use: Open

Rockpile Lake: Open

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open

Skyliners Trailhead: Open

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open

Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open

Summit Lake: Open

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Todd Lake Trailhead: Open

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike, walk or snowshoe in

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Fawn Lake Trail: Open

Snell Lake Trail: Open

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open

Yoran Lake Trail: Open; moderate deadfall

Stag Lake Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Oregon State Parks

La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; meeting hall and deluxe cabins are closed

Ski areas and snow parks

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open

Dutchman Sno-Park: Open

Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open

Junction Sno-Park: Open

Kapka Sno-Park: Open

Meissner Sno-Park: Open

Skyliner Sno-Park: Open

Swampy Sno-Park: Open

Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open

Wanoga Sno-Park East: Open

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open

Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open

Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-Park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open

Walton Sno-Park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-Park: Open

Ikenick Sno-Park: Open

Little Nash Sno-Park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-Park: Open

Santiam Sno-Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Fatbike and winter trails

Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Muddy

Cline Buttes, Horse Butte Loop, Maston, The Radlands: Riding well

Horse Ridge Area: Winter mix

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Nov. 25

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,300 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent reports, open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; fishing has been good for trout, all public access to the hatchery remains closed

Metolius River: 1,290 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021

Tumalo Creek: 2.91 cfs; rainbow trout

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 331 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 778 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin; river access may be limited due to the Holiday Farm Fire.

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access roar is closed but fishing is open year-round

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies; boating site closed due to hazard trees

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; access road is closed but fishing open year-round

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Crescent Lake: 26% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum

