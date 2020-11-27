Snow season is here! While Central Oregonians wait on the big ski and snowboard areas to open in the next few weeks, there are still many areas to explore if you feel like walking in a winter wonderland. So strap on your snowshoes, dig out those YakTrax and dust off your cross -country skis!
Weather this time of year can change quickly, always check weather and road conditions before you venture out and always be prepared with emergency supplies.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Beach Day Use: Open
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Broken Top Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open
Dillon Day Use: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
Fall River Headwaters: Open
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond
Park Meadow: Open; moderate deadfall on tie trail to Tam Rim
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
Quinn River Day Use: Open
Rockpile Lake: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open
Summit Lake: Open
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike, walk or snowshoe in
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Fawn Lake Trail: Open
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open; moderate deadfall
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Oregon State Parks
La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; meeting hall and deluxe cabins are closed
Ski areas and snow parks
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open
Dutchman Sno-Park: Open
Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open
Junction Sno-Park: Open
Kapka Sno-Park: Open
Meissner Sno-Park: Open
Skyliner Sno-Park: Open
Swampy Sno-Park: Open
Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open
Wanoga Sno-Park East: Open
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open
Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open
Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-Park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open
Walton Sno-Park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-Park: Open
Ikenick Sno-Park: Open
Little Nash Sno-Park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-Park: Open
Santiam Sno-Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike and winter trails
Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Muddy
Cline Buttes, Horse Butte Loop, Maston, The Radlands: Riding well
Horse Ridge Area: Winter mix
Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Nov. 25
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,300 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent reports, open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; fishing has been good for trout, all public access to the hatchery remains closed
Metolius River: 1,290 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021
Tumalo Creek: 2.91 cfs; rainbow trout
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 331 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 778 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin; river access may be limited due to the Holiday Farm Fire.
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access roar is closed but fishing is open year-round
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies; boating site closed due to hazard trees
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; access road is closed but fishing open year-round
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Crescent Lake: 26% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum
