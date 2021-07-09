It’s still on the warm side, but it’ll feel significantly better than last week across Central Oregon. So stay close to home with these parks and trails in and around Bend.

Each area is still close enough to escape your house for a few hours and get back before it gets too hot out. The goldilocks of outdoor adventuring.

Pack a lunch and your sunscreen and enjoy what Bend has to offer.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Besson Day Use: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim

Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity

Meadow Picnic: Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays

Rimrock Trailhead: Open

Skyliners Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays

Slough Day Use: Open

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; snow free and clear

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed

Tumalo Mountain: Open; likely patchy snow near summit

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road open; no drinking water available at the summit; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tumalo State Park: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Grand Slam: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Farewell: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

Upper Flagline: Deep snow (20 days ago)

Swampy/Dutchman: Winter mix (one month ago)

All other trails riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose, deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well

Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported

Mt. Bachelor

Redline, Rockfall: Deep sno

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. July 8

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,600 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting fair fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,437 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in deeper portions of the river

Tumalo Creek: 9.97 cfs; rainbow trout

