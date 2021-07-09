It’s still on the warm side, but it’ll feel significantly better than last week across Central Oregon. So stay close to home with these parks and trails in and around Bend.
Each area is still close enough to escape your house for a few hours and get back before it gets too hot out. The goldilocks of outdoor adventuring.
Pack a lunch and your sunscreen and enjoy what Bend has to offer.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity
Meadow Picnic: Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
Slough Day Use: Open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; snow free and clear
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed
Tumalo Mountain: Open; likely patchy snow near summit
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road open; no drinking water available at the summit; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tumalo State Park: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31
Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Grand Slam: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Farewell: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
Upper Flagline: Deep snow (20 days ago)
Swampy/Dutchman: Winter mix (one month ago)
All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose, deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well
Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported
Mt. Bachelor
Redline, Rockfall: Deep sno
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. July 8
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,600 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting fair fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,437 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in deeper portions of the river
Tumalo Creek: 9.97 cfs; rainbow trout
