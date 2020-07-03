Central Oregon is spoiled with its choice of stunning mountain side views while on a dusty hiking trail, paddling on a clear lake or sleeping out under the stars while they stand resolute. Here are conditions of open trails, camping sites and fishing areas nestled within the mountains.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
• Most sites have limited or reduced services, prepare accordingly
Deschutes National Forest
• Beach Day Use: Open
• Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
• Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open; patches of snow on trail
• Black Butte Trailhead: Open
• Black Crater Trailhead: Open
• Browns Mt. Viewpoint: Open
• Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
• Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; deadfall reported
• Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
• Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
• Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with light deadfall
• Cultus Lake Picnic Area: Open
• Devil’s Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free for the first mile, deep snow beyond on the trail up to South Sister
• Dutchman Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Mountain and Todd Lake continue to have deep snow
• Edison Trailhead: Open
• Elk Lake Day Use: Open
• Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
• Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on the trail to Waso Lake
• Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open; non-motorized traffic only
• Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
• Lava Lake Day Use: Open
• Lava Lands/Sun Lava Trailhead: Open
• Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall
• Little Crater Day Use: Open
• Little Fawn Day Use: Open
• Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
• Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
• Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
• Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; light blowdown for the first mile into the wilderness area, unknown beyond
• Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
• Osprey Point Day Use: Open
• Park Meadow: Open; clear from the trailhead to 1/4-mile west of Whychus Creek
• Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
• Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
• Paulina Peak: Open; some snow possible
• Pine Mountain: Open
• Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
• Quinn River Day Use: Open
• Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
• Round Lake Trailhead: Open
• Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
• Scout Lake Day Use: Open
• Simax North and South Beach area: Open
• Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free as far as Doris Lake with moderate deadfall
• Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snowfree with light deadfall
• Steve Larson Trailhead: Open
• Sunset View Day Use: Open
• Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
• Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
• Todd Creek Horse Camp: Open; likely snow free
• Todd Lake Trailhead: Closed; snow
• Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
• Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open
• Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
• Wanoga Trailhead: Open
• Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
• Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
• Winopee Trailhead: Open
Ochoco National Forest
• Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
• Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
• Cougar East Trailhead: Open
• Cougar West Trailhead: Open
• Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
• Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
• Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
• Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
• Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
• Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
• Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
• Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
• Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
• Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
• Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
• Potlid North Trailhead: Open
• Potlid South Trailhead: Open
• Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
• Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
• Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
• Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
• Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Oregon State Parks
• Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; limited services; restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and may close without notice
• Cove Palisades State Park: Open; reduced services
• Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; limited services; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
• Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions
• La Pine State Park: Open; reduced services
• Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
• Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Partially open; summit viewpoint will be closed until July 5; trails will close at 2 p.m. Saturday for fireworks show and will reopen Sunday morning.
• Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; Powder House Cove and Roberts Bay boat ramps are closed; no open flames in backcountry areas of the park; cabins and boat-in camping is closed
• Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; see raptor closures for more information
• Tumalo State Park: Open; reduced services
Camping
• Note: Campfires are allowed in designated fire pits only unless otherwise noted. For more information and updates see centraloregonfire.org. Please check all regulations before lighting a fire.
Deschutes National Forest
• Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
• Blue Bay Campground: Open; water coming soon
• Cinder Hill Campground: Open
• Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water
• Contorta Flat Campground: Open; no water
• Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open
• Crescent Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon
• Cultus Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon
• East Davis Lake Campground: Open
• East Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon
• Elk Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon
• Lava Lake Campground: Open; water coming soon
• Link Creek Campground: Open; water coming soon
• Little Crater Campground: Open
• Little Cultus Campground: Open
• Little Fawn Campground: Open; no water, group camp remains closed
• Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open; water coming soon
• Mallard Marsh Campground: Open; no water
• Newberry Group Campground: Open
• Paulina Lake Campground: Open
• Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
• Point Campground: Open; no water
• Princess Creek Campground: Open
• Rock Creek Campground: Partially open; no water
• Soda Creek Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
• South Campground: Open; no water
• South Shore Campground: Open; water coming soon
• South Twin Lake Campground: Open
• Spring Campground: Open
• Sunset Cove Campground: Open
• Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
• Trapper Creek Campground: Open; water coming soon
BLM — Prineville District
• Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
• Arnold Ice Cave: Sandy and loose
• Dry River Canyon: Closed to protect nesting raptors
• Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose
• All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
• Phil’s Trail: Muddy
• C.O.D.: Riding well; reported deadfall
• Upper Storm King: Sandy and loose
• All other trails are riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
• Deschutes River: Sandy and loose, reported deadfall
• Dinah Moe Humm: Riding well, deadfall reported
• Duodenum: Riding well, deadfall reported
• Tyler’s Traverse: Sandy and loose
• All other trails are riding well
North of Skyliner trails
• All trails are riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
• Flagline Access: winter mix, deadfall reported
• Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley: Deep snow, deadfall reported
• Middle Flagline: Closed
• Sector 16: Sandy and loose
• Swampy-Dutchman: Deep snow
• Upper Flagline: Snow, deadfall reported
• All other trails are riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
• Edison-Lava: Riding well
• Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Winter mix, deadfall reported
• Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Deep snow, deadfall reported
Mt. Bachelor
• Bachy West XC, BLade Runner and Lava Flow (lower) are riding well
• All other trails are open, but have no updated conditions available
Sunriver area trails
• Black Rock: Sandy and loose
La Pine State Park: Sandy and loose
• All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
• All trails riding well
Sisters trails
Green Ridge: Riding well, deadfall reported
Metolius Windigo (Black Butte): Riding well, deadfall reported
Peterson Ridge Tie: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
• All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Redmond trails
• All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. July 2.
• Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,681 cfs; flow from Little Lava is low to non-existent but section downstream from Deschutes Bridge is good. Dry choppers, caddis and attractor patterns
• McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 364 cfs
• McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 262 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin
• Crane Prairie Reservoir: 83% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom is thicker in some parts of the lake, but deeper down the water is clear and fish are present throughout; nymphs, damsels, small leeches and midges
• Wickiup Reservoir: 38% full; kokanee, coho salmon, rainbow and brook trout, whitefish, chub
• East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; algae beginning to bloom; callibaetis in early- to mid-afternoon and spinner hatch at dusk, flying ants and beetles can be successful
• Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; fishing is fair for kokanee and browns. Recommended still-fishing, trolling, fly fishing and jigging.
• North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies
• South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
• Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
• Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; Still and fly fishing with casting lures toward the bank; fishing is good
• Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled
• Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow
• Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; balanced leeches, callibaetis nymphs, flying ants and beetles
• Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
• Crescent Lake: 53% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; fair to good fishing for rainbow trout and kokanee
