It was a hot week for Central Oregonians. Since this is a holiday weekend, many may be wanting some cool water to splash around in, fish, hike or just sit next to after the heat wave we endured. But there are plenty more places than the seasonal favorites of locals and tourists alike, and lots of room to spread out.
If your favorite lake or river is crowded, try someplace new. Just remember the sunscreen and the bug spray as the mosquitos are coming out in force.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many high elevation trails are still under snow.
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Beach Day Use: Open
Benham East and West trailheads: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Big River Boating Site: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond, consistent snow starting just below Carl Lake
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free, light deadfall
Chush Falls: Open
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Dillon Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Day Use and Trailhead: Open, light deadfall
Fall River Headwaters: Open
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear for first 1-2 miles, then deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Head of the Metolius: Open; snow free and clear
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; snow likely; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free, light deadfall
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with light deadfall, likely patchy snow beyond lake toward Williamson Mountain
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate deadfall, not recommended for stock
Meadow Picnic: Open
Meek Lake Trail: Open
Mirror Lakes: Open; likely snow free with light deadfall
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; clear
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open; likely snow free
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Scout Lake Day Use: Closed weekdays, will reopen Fridays at 4 p.m. through the weekend
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free with light deadfall
Slough Day Use: Open
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Summit Lake: Open; likely patchy to deep snow
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; snow free and clear
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow and mud, do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; logged out to 1/4 mile past Teddy Lake junction
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; all campgrounds, cabins and moorage slips are open
Jasper Point: Open; campfires are allowed in the Prineville Reservoir and Jasper Point campgrounds only.
La Pine State Park: Open; meeting hall is closed closed
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; campfires are allowed in the Prineville Reservoir and Jasper Point campgrounds only.
Smith Rock State Park: Open — some services reduced and facility closures may be in pace; Bivouac camping open with limited availability, tent camping only, no reservations, showers for guests only; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.
Tumalo State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Allingham Campground: Open
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no fires
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open
Bull Bend Campground: Open; no fires
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no fires
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no fires
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Driftwood Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Fall River Guard Station: Open
Gorge Campground: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Indian Ford Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
Monty Campground: Open; no fires
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Perry South Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
Riverside Campground: Open
Rock Creek Campground: Open
Scout Lake Campground: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
Smiling River Campground: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
South Campground: Open
South Shore Campground: Open; no campfires
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Three Creek Lake Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Walton Lake Campground: Open
Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open
BLM — Prineville District
Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
All trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley, Upper Flagline: Deep snow
Flagline Access, Swampy/Dutchman: Winter mix
All other trails riding well
Sunriver area trails
Elko Point: Muddy
Roundabout: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. July 1
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,790 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting fair fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,447 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in deeper portions of the river
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,192 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing from the hatchery upstream to the headwaters; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
Metolius River: 1,380 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
Tumalo Creek: 16.6 cfs; rainbow trout
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 85% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fair fishing with catch rates picking up over the last couple of weeks; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 18% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; water is low but boats can be launched safely; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
Prineville Reservoir: 44% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; bass and trout fishing has been good
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair fishing for trout; fair fishing for kokanee and browns, best methods still-fishing, trolling, fly, jigging and casting; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; recently stocked, fair fishing
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; recently stocked, fishing has been good on bait, lures and flies
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; best methods still-fishing with bait and fly fishing along with casting lures towards banks, good fishing on bait, flies and trolling
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows; stocked this week
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Crescent Lake: 27% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Walton Lake: Rainbow trout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.