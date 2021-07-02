It was a hot week for Central Oregonians. Since this is a holiday weekend, many may be wanting some cool water to splash around in, fish, hike or just sit next to after the heat wave we endured. But there are plenty more places than the seasonal favorites of locals and tourists alike, and lots of room to spread out.

If your favorite lake or river is crowded, try someplace new. Just remember the sunscreen and the bug spray as the mosquitos are coming out in force.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many high elevation trails are still under snow.

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Beach Day Use: Open

Benham East and West trailheads: Open

Besson Day Use: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Big River Boating Site: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond, consistent snow starting just below Carl Lake

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free, light deadfall

Chush Falls: Open

Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open

Dillon Day Use: Open

Elk Lake Day Use and Trailhead: Open, light deadfall

Fall River Headwaters: Open

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear for first 1-2 miles, then deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear

Head of the Metolius: Open; snow free and clear

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; snow likely; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free, light deadfall

Little Crater Day Use: Open

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with light deadfall, likely patchy snow beyond lake toward Williamson Mountain

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate deadfall, not recommended for stock

Meadow Picnic: Open

Meek Lake Trail: Open

Mirror Lakes: Open; likely snow free with light deadfall

North Twin Boating Area: Open

Osprey Point Day Use: Open

Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; clear

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open; likely snow free

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear

Scout Lake Day Use: Closed weekdays, will reopen Fridays at 4 p.m. through the weekend

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free with light deadfall

Slough Day Use: Open

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open

Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear

Summit Lake: Open; likely patchy to deep snow

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; snow free and clear

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tenino Boating Site: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow and mud, do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open; logged out to 1/4 mile past Teddy Lake junction

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; all campgrounds, cabins and moorage slips are open

Jasper Point: Open; campfires are allowed in the Prineville Reservoir and Jasper Point campgrounds only.

La Pine State Park: Open; meeting hall is closed closed

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; campfires are allowed in the Prineville Reservoir and Jasper Point campgrounds only.

Smith Rock State Park: Open — some services reduced and facility closures may be in pace; Bivouac camping open with limited availability, tent camping only, no reservations, showers for guests only; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.

Tumalo State Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Allingham Campground: Open

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no fires

Big River Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open

Bull Bend Campground: Open; no fires

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no fires

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no fires

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

Driftwood Campground: Open

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

East Lake Campground: Open

Elk Lake Campground: Open

Fall River Campground: Open

Fall River Guard Station: Open

Gorge Campground: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Fawn Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground: Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires

Monty Campground: Open; no fires

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Perry South Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open

Point Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Open

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires

Riverside Campground: Open

Rock Creek Campground: Open

Scout Lake Campground: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

Smiling River Campground: Open

Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

South Campground: Open

South Shore Campground: Open; no campfires

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Three Creek Lake Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

Trapper Creek Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires

Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

All trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley, Upper Flagline: Deep snow

Flagline Access, Swampy/Dutchman: Winter mix

All other trails riding well

Sunriver area trails

Elko Point: Muddy

Roundabout: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. July 1

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,790 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting fair fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,447 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in deeper portions of the river

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,192 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing from the hatchery upstream to the headwaters; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only

Metolius River: 1,380 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

Tumalo Creek: 16.6 cfs; rainbow trout

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 85% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fair fishing with catch rates picking up over the last couple of weeks; must release wild rainbow trout

Wickiup Reservoir: 18% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; water is low but boats can be launched safely; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

Prineville Reservoir: 44% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; bass and trout fishing has been good

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair fishing for trout; fair fishing for kokanee and browns, best methods still-fishing, trolling, fly, jigging and casting; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; recently stocked, fair fishing

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; recently stocked, fishing has been good on bait, lures and flies

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; best methods still-fishing with bait and fly fishing along with casting lures towards banks, good fishing on bait, flies and trolling

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows; stocked this week

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Crescent Lake: 27% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout

