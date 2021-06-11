While the forecast this weekend looks a little on the damp side, there’s still a chance of getting outside to play.
Head south of Bend toward the lush forests or to the arid ancient lake beds of Lake County for some solitude, whichever terrain you’re into.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many high elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be able to be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing to the trailheads. The trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Big River Boating Site: Open
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open; deep snow likely
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, light deadfall
Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; snow
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow likely
Dillon Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
Fall River Headwaters: Open; snow free and clear
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; snow and deadfall likely above Swamp Wells Horse Camp
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow likely.
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open; shuttle service begins June 19
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, light deadfall
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with light deadfall, deep snow beyond lake toward Williamson Mountain
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, light deadfall
Meek Lake Trail: Open; snow likely
Mirror Lakes: Open; deep snow
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open; patchy snow likely
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open; deadfall possible
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; snow free and clear
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow near the lake
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with snow on higher portions of trail
Slough Day Use: Open
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Summit Lake: Open; likely patchy to deep snow
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open; snow
Winopee Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow
Fawn Lake Trail: Open; deep snow
Snell Lake Trail: Open; deep snow
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow
Yoran Lake Trail: Open; deep snow
Stag Lake Trail: Open; deeps snow
Bureau of Land Management
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021
La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; meeting hall is closed ; campfires permitted in designated rings only, no charcoal briquettes, candles, Tiki torches or other devices that emit flames or embers
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Big River Campground: Open; group camp remains closed for hazard tree clean-up
Blue Bay Campground: Open
Bull Bend Campground: Open
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Cow Meadow Campground: Open
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground:Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Ogden Group Campground: Open
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open
Rock Creek Campground: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
South Campground: Open
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open
Cycling
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Winter mix, deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake and Lava Lake): Deep snow
Sunriver area trails
Crater Rim: Deep snow, deadfall reported
La Pine State Park: Riding well, deadfall reported
Roundabout: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
Cultus Lake Loop: Riding well
Maiden Peak: Winter mix; deadfall reported
All trails reporting deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. June 10
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,690 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing and hatches are coming out during the warmest part of the day; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,580 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair to good for brook trout and whitefish
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; river stocked the week of June 7 with 1,000 trophy sized trout, fair fishing and active hatches during the warmest part of the day; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 86% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; good fishing with fish dispersed; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 28% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; water is low but boats can be launched safely; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair fishing for trout; fair fishing for kokanee and browns, best methods still-fishing, trolling, fly, jigging and casting; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; fair to good fishing on bait, lures and trolling
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; recently stocked, fair fishing
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; recently stocked, fishing has been good on bait, lures and flies
Davis Lake: Water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; water is off-color, best methods still-fishing with bait and fly fishing along with casting lures towards banks, good fishing on bait, flies and trolling
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on bait, lures and flies; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 28% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels; access to the lake is limited due to snow
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fishing has been good
