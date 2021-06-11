While the forecast this weekend looks a little on the damp side, there’s still a chance of getting outside to play.

Head south of Bend toward the lush forests or to the arid ancient lake beds of Lake County for some solitude, whichever terrain you’re into.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many high elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be able to be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing to the trailheads. The trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Big River Boating Site: Open

Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open; deep snow likely

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, light deadfall

Cinder Hill Day Use: Open

Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; snow

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open

Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow likely

Dillon Day Use: Open

Elk Lake Day Use: Open

Elk Lake Trailhead: Open

Fall River Headwaters: Open; snow free and clear

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; snow and deadfall likely above Swamp Wells Horse Camp

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow likely.

Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open; shuttle service begins June 19

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, light deadfall

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with light deadfall, deep snow beyond lake toward Williamson Mountain

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, light deadfall

Meek Lake Trail: Open; snow likely

Mirror Lakes: Open; deep snow

North Twin Boating Area: Open

Osprey Point Day Use: Open; patchy snow likely

Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open; deadfall possible

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open

Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; snow free and clear

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow near the lake

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with snow on higher portions of trail

Slough Day Use: Open

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open

Summit Lake: Open; likely patchy to deep snow

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tenino Boating Site: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open; snow

Winopee Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow

Fawn Lake Trail: Open; deep snow

Snell Lake Trail: Open; deep snow

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow

Yoran Lake Trail: Open; deep snow

Stag Lake Trail: Open; deeps snow

Bureau of Land Management

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021

La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; meeting hall is closed ; campfires permitted in designated rings only, no charcoal briquettes, candles, Tiki torches or other devices that emit flames or embers

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Big River Campground: Open; group camp remains closed for hazard tree clean-up

Blue Bay Campground: Open

Bull Bend Campground: Open

Cinder Hill Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Cow Meadow Campground: Open

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

East Lake Campground: Open

Elk Lake Campground: Open

Fall River Campground: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Fawn Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground:Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Ogden Group Campground: Open

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Point Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Open

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Pringle Falls Campground: Open

Rock Creek Campground: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

South Campground: Open

South Shore Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Trapper Creek Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open

Cycling

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Winter mix, deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake and Lava Lake): Deep snow

Sunriver area trails

Crater Rim: Deep snow, deadfall reported

La Pine State Park: Riding well, deadfall reported

Roundabout: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

Cultus Lake Loop: Riding well

Maiden Peak: Winter mix; deadfall reported

All trails reporting deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. June 10

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,690 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing and hatches are coming out during the warmest part of the day; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,580 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair to good for brook trout and whitefish

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; river stocked the week of June 7 with 1,000 trophy sized trout, fair fishing and active hatches during the warmest part of the day; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 86% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; good fishing with fish dispersed; must release wild rainbow trout

Wickiup Reservoir: 28% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; water is low but boats can be launched safely; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair fishing for trout; fair fishing for kokanee and browns, best methods still-fishing, trolling, fly, jigging and casting; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; fair to good fishing on bait, lures and trolling

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; recently stocked, fair fishing

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; recently stocked, fishing has been good on bait, lures and flies

Davis Lake: Water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; water is off-color, best methods still-fishing with bait and fly fishing along with casting lures towards banks, good fishing on bait, flies and trolling

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on bait, lures and flies; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 28% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels; access to the lake is limited due to snow

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fishing has been good

