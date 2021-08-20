It looks like we’re in a cool-down period for a while, so get out and enjoy everything that eastern Central Oregon has to offer.

The wide-open, typically sparsely treed areas are great for exploring in milder temperatures, but still bring plenty of water, sunscreen and a hat.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

All campfires and any devices that emits flames or embers are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve. Propane cook stoves and lanterns are allowed, propane fire pits are not

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021

Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water

Camping

All campfires are prohibited within the national forests and lands managed by the BLM

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Open

Big Spring Campground: Open

Biggs Springs Campground: Open

Bingham Springs Campground: Open

Cold Springs Guard Station: Open

Cottonwood Campground: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Deep Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open

Frazier Campground: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open

Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open

Scotts Campground: Open

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

Whistler Campground: Open

White Rock Campground: Open

Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Wildwood Campground: Open

Wiley Flat Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Big Bend Campground: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Aug. 19

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,179 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water level is higher but will be lower than average this summer; more whitefish than rainbows, fair fishing for rainbows; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Prineville Reservoir: 30% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; bass and trout fishing has been good

Ochoco Reservoir: 12% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout, stocked this week with 800 legal-sized trout

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.