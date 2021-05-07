The snow is continuing to melt across the region, meaning that more and more trails are becoming accessible. Be cautious though as many summer trails may have deadfall left over from winter storms, washout or other hazardous conditions.

For areas north of Bend, you have a choice of heading to the forest or to the high desert, both will make great destinations this weekend as the weather looks to be mild and relatively clear. But then again, this is Central Oregon, and that could change at any minute.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Head of the Metolius: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open; access road open

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Closed

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Closed

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: South side of trail, including Trout Creek climbing walls is closed through Aug. 31

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask

Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; Crooked River Campground (E Loop) is open, Deschutes Campground and moorage slips will open May 14.

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.

Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Closed for the season

Big Spring Campground: Open

Biggs Springs Campground: Open

Bingham Springs Campground: Open

Cottonwood Campground: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open

Frazier Campground: Open

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open

Scotts Campground: Open

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildwood Campground: Open

Wiley Flat Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Cycling

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Round Mountain: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Scotty Creek: Rideable snow

Lookout Mountain: Riding well, deadfall reported

66 Trails, Prineville Bike Park: Riding Well

Sisters trails

Lake Creek, PRT East: Riding well; deadfall reported

Green Ridge: Winter mix, deadfall reported

Peterson Tie: Winter mix

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper and Lower): Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021

All trails riding well

Madras East Trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. May 6

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 5,070 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,860 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting hatches coming out during the warmest part of the day; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,209 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; fishing has been good but water remains low; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Metolius River: 1,8300 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 523 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 1,270 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Haystack Reservoir: 72% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; trout fishing has been good and warm water fishing will pick up with the weather; lake was recently stocked

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; Kokanee fishing has been excellent, anglers can keep five per day in addition to the daily trout limit; no bag size or limits on brown trout or bass

