The snow is continuing to melt across the region, meaning that more and more trails are becoming accessible. Be cautious though as many summer trails may have deadfall left over from winter storms, washout or other hazardous conditions.
For areas north of Bend, you have a choice of heading to the forest or to the high desert, both will make great destinations this weekend as the weather looks to be mild and relatively clear. But then again, this is Central Oregon, and that could change at any minute.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Head of the Metolius: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open; access road open
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Closed
Henderson Flat Staging Area: Closed
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Trout Creek Trail: South side of trail, including Trout Creek climbing walls is closed through Aug. 31
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask
Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; Crooked River Campground (E Loop) is open, Deschutes Campground and moorage slips will open May 14.
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.
Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
Barnhouse Campground: Closed for the season
Big Spring Campground: Open
Biggs Springs Campground: Open
Bingham Springs Campground: Open
Cottonwood Campground: Open
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open
Frazier Campground: Open
Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open
Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open
Scotts Campground: Open
Skull Hollow Campground: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wildwood Campground: Open
Wiley Flat Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water
Cycling
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Round Mountain: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Scotty Creek: Rideable snow
Lookout Mountain: Riding well, deadfall reported
66 Trails, Prineville Bike Park: Riding Well
Sisters trails
Lake Creek, PRT East: Riding well; deadfall reported
Green Ridge: Winter mix, deadfall reported
Peterson Tie: Winter mix
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper and Lower): Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021
All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. May 6
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 5,070 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,860 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting hatches coming out during the warmest part of the day; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,209 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; fishing has been good but water remains low; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
Metolius River: 1,8300 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 523 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 1,270 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Haystack Reservoir: 72% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; trout fishing has been good and warm water fishing will pick up with the weather; lake was recently stocked
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; Kokanee fishing has been excellent, anglers can keep five per day in addition to the daily trout limit; no bag size or limits on brown trout or bass
