Summer officially arrives this weekend, and the weather seems to have gotten the message as it looks like sunny skies and warm temperatures. So cool off in the forests, lakes or streams near Sisters.

Remember that some upper elevation trails are still snowy, but there is still plenty to see and do at the mid- and lower-level sites.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many high elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be able to be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing to the trailheads. The trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear

Black Crater Trailhead: Open; possible deep snow, McKenzie Pass closed until late June

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free at lower section, deep snow beyond

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Chush Falls: Open

Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear

Head of the Metolius: Open; snow free and clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Jefferson Lake: Open; lower 3 miles snow free with light downfall, unknown conditions beyond

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Trailhead open, McKenzie Pass still closed; deep snow likely; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open; deep snow

Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with logout occurring soon

Park Meadow: Open; deep snow; access road still closed

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear

Rockpile Lake: Open; snow free at lower portion, deep snow beyond, heavy brush

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear to within 1/4 mile of the PCT. Trout Creek Tie is clear; McKenzie Pass is still closed

Scout Lake Day Use: Closed weekdays, will reopen Fridays at 4 p.m. through the weekend

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; trail is under deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

McKenzie River Trail: Open; sections may be closed due to fire cleanup

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Allingham Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground:Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open

Monty Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open

Scout Lake Campground: Open Friday and Saturday nights through mid-June

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open

Smiling River Campground: Open

Three Creek Lake Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

Cycling

Sisters trails

Lake Creek, Green Ridge: Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

McKenzie Region

O’Leary Mountain: Winter mix; deadfall reported

Olallie: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Frissell: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Cascade Crest

Chimney Peak, Cone Peak, Gordon Lakes, Gordon Meadows, South Pyramid Creek: Riding well

Pyramid Epic Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported

Gate Creek: Rideable snow; deadfall reported

Browder Ridge: Winter mix; deadfall reported

Crescent Mountain (North and South), Gordan Peak, North Pyramid, Pyramids, Scar Mountain: Winter mix

All other trails reporting deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 3 p.m. June 16

Metolius River: 1,380 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 335 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 741 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

Clear Lake: trout; will be stocked the week of June 21

Suttle Lake: Brown trout, kokanee; no recent reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.