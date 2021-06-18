Summer officially arrives this weekend, and the weather seems to have gotten the message as it looks like sunny skies and warm temperatures. So cool off in the forests, lakes or streams near Sisters.
Remember that some upper elevation trails are still snowy, but there is still plenty to see and do at the mid- and lower-level sites.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many high elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be able to be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing to the trailheads. The trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Black Crater Trailhead: Open; possible deep snow, McKenzie Pass closed until late June
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free at lower section, deep snow beyond
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Chush Falls: Open
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Head of the Metolius: Open; snow free and clear
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Jefferson Lake: Open; lower 3 miles snow free with light downfall, unknown conditions beyond
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Trailhead open, McKenzie Pass still closed; deep snow likely; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open; deep snow
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with logout occurring soon
Park Meadow: Open; deep snow; access road still closed
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Rockpile Lake: Open; snow free at lower portion, deep snow beyond, heavy brush
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear to within 1/4 mile of the PCT. Trout Creek Tie is clear; McKenzie Pass is still closed
Scout Lake Day Use: Closed weekdays, will reopen Fridays at 4 p.m. through the weekend
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; trail is under deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
McKenzie River Trail: Open; sections may be closed due to fire cleanup
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Allingham Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
Indian Ford Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground:Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open
Monty Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
Scout Lake Campground: Open Friday and Saturday nights through mid-June
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open
Smiling River Campground: Open
Three Creek Lake Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
Cycling
Sisters trails
Lake Creek, Green Ridge: Riding well; deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
McKenzie Region
O’Leary Mountain: Winter mix; deadfall reported
Olallie: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Frissell: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Cascade Crest
Chimney Peak, Cone Peak, Gordon Lakes, Gordon Meadows, South Pyramid Creek: Riding well
Pyramid Epic Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported
Gate Creek: Rideable snow; deadfall reported
Browder Ridge: Winter mix; deadfall reported
Crescent Mountain (North and South), Gordan Peak, North Pyramid, Pyramids, Scar Mountain: Winter mix
All other trails reporting deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 3 p.m. June 16
Metolius River: 1,380 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 335 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 741 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
Clear Lake: trout; will be stocked the week of June 21
Suttle Lake: Brown trout, kokanee; no recent reports
