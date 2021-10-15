Friday and Saturday's forecast looks lovely for most of Central Oregon, with warmer temperatures than we had the rest of week. But it won't last long. Take advantage of the heat while we have it, because this may be the last of the warmth we have for a while.
Places out east don't get a whole lot of love through the summer, but come fall and winter, they are great choices for exploration.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
- Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
- Baneberry Trailhead: Open
- Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
- Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
- Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
- Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
- Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
- Cougar East Trailhead: Open
- Cougar West Trailhead: Open
- Fry Trailhead: Open
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Keeton Trailhead: Open
- Kelsey Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
- Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
- Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
- Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
- Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
- Payten Trailhead: Open
- Potlid North Trailhead: Open
- Potlid South Trailhead: Open
- Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
- Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
- Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
- Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
- South Prong Trailhead: Open
- Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
- Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
- Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
- Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
- Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Chimney Rock Trail: Open
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Horny Hollow Trail: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
- Lower Crooked River: Open
- North Fork: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
- Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed
Camping
Ochoco National Forest
- Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
- Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
- Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
- Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
- Deep Creek Campground: Open
- Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
- Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires
- Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Ochoco Divide Campground: Open
- Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
- Ochoco Forest Campground: Open
- Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open
- Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires
- Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Scotts Campground: Open; no campfires
- Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Walton Lake Campground: Open
- Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open
- Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
- White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
- Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires
- Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Wolf Creek Campground: Open
- Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
- Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires
- Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires
- Castle Rock Campground: Open
- Chimney Rock Campground: Open
- Cobble Rock Campground: Open
- Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires
- Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
- Palisades Campground: Open
- Post Pile Campground: Open
- Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Dry River Canyon, Holy Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
- Swamp Wells: Riding well; deadfall reported
- All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Cougar Creek, Lookout Mountain: Riding well, deadfall reported
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Oct. 14
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,259; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
- Prineville Reservoir: 19% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
- Ochoco Reservoir: 12% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; well stocked with active fish in the cooler water
