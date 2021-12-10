The unusually warm winter temperatures have pushed back the start date for many people’s winter wonderland activities. But don’t let that stop you from getting outside and enjoying the cold, crisp air and clear trails.

Areas east of Bend are a great option for people looking for open, arid landscapes with more exposed terrain. And with cold temperatures and possible snow in the forecast, the eastern terrain is perfect a place to enjoy the outdoors while we wait for prime snow conditions in the west.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 9

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires

Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires

Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfires

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires

Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Scotts Campground: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

All trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine: Rideable snow, deadfall reported

Round Mountain: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 9

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,280; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Prineville Reservoir: 18% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

Ochoco Reservoir: 8% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; well stocked with active fish in the cooler water

