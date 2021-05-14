We’re in for a nice one this weekend, so what better time to hit the trails, lakes and streams east of Bend before the summer scorchers hit.
These varied areas include High Desert terrain and forested mountains where you may still find some snow. Whatever you’re in the mood for, east of Bend has you covered.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear
Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
Jasper Point: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; courtesy dock at Powderhouse ramp is not in use due to low water; no boat moorage in 2021 due to low water; Prineville Resort is closed and no fuel is available for purchase
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
Barnhouse Campground: Closed for the season
Big Spring Campground: Open
Biggs Springs Campground: Open
Bingham Springs Campground: Open
Cottonwood Campground: Open
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open
Frazier Campground: Open
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open
Scotts Campground: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wildwood Campground: Open
Wiley Flat Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
Big Bend Campground: Open
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31
Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
Swamp Wells: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain; Round Mountain: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Cougar Creek: Riding well, deadfall reported
66 Trails, Prineville Bike Park, Scotty Creek: Riding Well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. May 13
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,189 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; fishing has been good but water remains low; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
Prineville Reservoir: 59% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; 800 trophy trout originally intended for Ochoco Reservoir have been stocked
Ochoco Reservoir: 25% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only; reservoir will be stocked with fingerling trout, but trophy sized will be moved to Prineville Reservoir
