We’re in for a nice one this weekend, so what better time to hit the trails, lakes and streams east of Bend before the summer scorchers hit.

These varied areas include High Desert terrain and forested mountains where you may still find some snow. Whatever you’re in the mood for, east of Bend has you covered.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; courtesy dock at Powderhouse ramp is not in use due to low water; no boat moorage in 2021 due to low water; Prineville Resort is closed and no fuel is available for purchase

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Closed for the season

Big Spring Campground: Open

Biggs Springs Campground: Open

Bingham Springs Campground: Open

Cottonwood Campground: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open

Frazier Campground: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open

Scotts Campground: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildwood Campground: Open

Wiley Flat Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Big Bend Campground: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

Swamp Wells: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain; Round Mountain: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Cougar Creek: Riding well, deadfall reported

66 Trails, Prineville Bike Park, Scotty Creek: Riding Well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. May 13

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,189 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; fishing has been good but water remains low; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Prineville Reservoir: 59% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; 800 trophy trout originally intended for Ochoco Reservoir have been stocked

Ochoco Reservoir: 25% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only; reservoir will be stocked with fingerling trout, but trophy sized will be moved to Prineville Reservoir

