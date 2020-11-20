With winter well on the way and the mountains quickly packing on the powder. Take this weekend to explore the High Desert regions of Central Oregon before strapping on your skis or snowshoes.

The places east of Bend beckon with high plateau trails overlooking river canyons, vast expanses of arid ancient lake beds with stunning geological features and scattered juniper and sage that smell sweetly with fresh rain.

Starting in December, winter wildlife closures in Silver/Cabin Lake, Metolius, Tumalo Ridge and the Opine Travel Management range areas go into effect, so explore those areas while you have the chance!

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Cabin Lake Viewing Blind

Pine Mountain: Open

Sand Spring: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open; please respect private lands bordering trail

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask

Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; all campgrounds and cabins are closed for the season

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; expect reduced services; cabins are closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping.

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Big Bend Campground: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

All trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Nov. 19

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,970 cfs; rainbow trout, steelhead; trout will be active and feeding throughout the winter; the White River tributary is causing clairty problems in the lower 45 miles of the river; fall Chinook season is closed.

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,050 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; artificial flies and lures only, no recent reports.

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,267 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water temperatures and flow remain good and there are good populations of both trout and whitefish; no bait allowed

Metolius River: 1,350 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; closed above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021; good fishing reported.

Prineville Reservoir: 30% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species

Ochoco Reservoir: 13% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels

Haystack Reservoir: 84% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee and smallmouth bass; no recent reports

