With winter well on the way and the mountains quickly packing on the powder. Take this weekend to explore the High Desert regions of Central Oregon before strapping on your skis or snowshoes.
The places east of Bend beckon with high plateau trails overlooking river canyons, vast expanses of arid ancient lake beds with stunning geological features and scattered juniper and sage that smell sweetly with fresh rain.
Starting in December, winter wildlife closures in Silver/Cabin Lake, Metolius, Tumalo Ridge and the Opine Travel Management range areas go into effect, so explore those areas while you have the chance!
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Cabin Lake Viewing Blind
Pine Mountain: Open
Sand Spring: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Green Mountain: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Trout Creek Trail: Open; please respect private lands bordering trail
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask
Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; all campgrounds and cabins are closed for the season
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; expect reduced services; cabins are closed
Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping.
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
Big Bend Campground: Open
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
All trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Nov. 19
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,970 cfs; rainbow trout, steelhead; trout will be active and feeding throughout the winter; the White River tributary is causing clairty problems in the lower 45 miles of the river; fall Chinook season is closed.
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,050 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; artificial flies and lures only, no recent reports.
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,267 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water temperatures and flow remain good and there are good populations of both trout and whitefish; no bait allowed
Metolius River: 1,350 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; closed above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021; good fishing reported.
Prineville Reservoir: 30% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species
Ochoco Reservoir: 13% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels
Haystack Reservoir: 84% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee and smallmouth bass; no recent reports
