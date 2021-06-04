Looks like our June heatwave has subsided, and temps will be returning to a normal level this weekend. So get out and explore all the High Desert has to offer before the mercury rises again.

Bring plenty of water and sunscreen and keep an eye out for wildflowers and critters wherever you venture this week.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many high elevation trails are open but are on seasonally closed or unmaintained roads and can only be able to be accessed by hiking in while the trails themselves may still be under deep snow. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; snow and deadfall likely above Swamp Wells Horse Camp

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: South side of trail, including Trout Creek climbing walls is closed through Aug. 31

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; all campgrounds, cabins and moorage slips are open

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021

Jasper Point: Open

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; no boat moorage; Powderhouse cove boat ramp is closed; Prineville Resort is closed and no fuel is available for purchase

Smith Rock State Park: Open — some services reduced and facility closures may be in pace; Bivouac camping open with limited availability, tent camping only, no reservations, showers for guests only; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain Campground: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Big Bend Campground: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

Swamp Wells: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine, Round Mountain: Winter mix

Lookout Mountain: Winter mix; deadfall reported

Cougar Creek: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021

All trails riding well

Madras East Trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. June 3

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,610 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,030 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing and hatches are coming out during the warmest part of the day; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,186 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water level is higher but will be lower than average this summer; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Metolius River: 1,700 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing and active hatches during warmest part of the day; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

Prineville Reservoir: 53% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; bass and trout fishing has been good

Ochoco Reservoir: 22% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Haystack Reservoir: 70% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; bass fishing should be good, trout will be harder to catch during the middle of the day especially from shore

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.