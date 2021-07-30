It may seem an odd time to head to the arid and sparsely shady High Desert terrains around Central Oregon, but with a little planning and a lot of water, a good day of exploring can be had.
There may be some chances of rain or even thunderstorms coming up, and the desert can offer great opportunities to check out the storms — just be careful of flash flooding if you do find yourself in a downpour.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Lower Crooked River: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Trout Creek Trail: South side of trail, including Trout Creek climbing walls is closed through Aug. 31
Oregon State Parks
All campfires and any devices that emits flames or embers are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve. Propane cook stoves and lanterns are allowed, propane fire pits are not
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Cove Palisades State Park: Open
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021
Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water
Smith Rock State Park: Open
Camping
All campfires are prohibited within the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and lands managed by the BLM
Ochoco National Forest
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open
Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Skull Hollow Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
Big Bend Campground: Open
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31
Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Cougar Creek: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen in late fall
All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. July 29
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,090 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; steelhead fishing should start picking up downstream of Macks Canyon
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,600 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting fair fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,173 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water level is higher but will be lower than average this summer; more whitefish than rainbows, fair fishing for rainbows; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
Prineville Reservoir: 35% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; bass and trout fishing has been good
Ochoco Reservoir: 12% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
Haystack Reservoir: 40% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; North Unit Irrigation District announced it will minimize its operation water meaning the reservoir will not be as full as normal; boat ramps are unusable under these conditions and shoreline fishing will be from the muddy lake bed; warm-water fish will be more active with warmer temperatures
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.