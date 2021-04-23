With cooler weather and possible — and much needed — rain on the way, now is a great time to get out and explore the arid High Desert region of Central Oregon.

Even though temperatures are more favorable for a desert hike or bike ride, still bring plenty of water as many places don’t have potable water available.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to snow levels. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open; access road open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: South side of trail, including Trout Creek climbing walls is closed through Aug. 31

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask

Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; Crooked River Campground (E Loop) is open, Deschutes Campground and moorage slips will open May 14.

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours cancelled for 2021

Jasper Point: Open; camping is closed for the season

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; courtesy dock at Powderhouse ramp is not in use due to low water; no boat moorage in 2021 due to low water; Prineville Resort is closed and no fuel is available for purchase

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Big Bend Campground: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

66 Trails: Muddy

Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Prineville Bike Park: Riding Well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021

All trails riding well

Madras East Trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. April 22

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,930 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; trout will continue to be less active through the winter but can be caught on something slow and tasty, steelhead fishing is done as most fish are entering spawning grounds in closed waters

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,810 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is high but clarity is good, hatches coming out on warmest part of the day; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout; fishing has been fair for browns and rainbows on rapalas and spinners

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,158 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; fishing has been good but water remains low; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Prineville Reservoir: 61% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species

Ochoco Reservoir: 26% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels

Haystack Reservoir: 74% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; fishing is fair for rainbows on bait, troll and flies.

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; Metolius arm is now open but tribal fishing permit required, kokanee fishing has been excellent

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.