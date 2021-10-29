As November approaches, chances to hike Central Oregon trails are becoming fewer. So, take advantage of the last bit of fall weather and hike before it becomes snow-packed. Don’t forget to bring your coat as temperatures are dropping, especially up at elevation.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Horny Hollow Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Tumalo Reservoir: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; seasonal winter closures in place, ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are closed, Lower Deschutes Day Use closed, marina closed

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfires

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Dry River Canyon, Holy Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

Swamp Wells: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek: Riding well, deadfall reported

Independent Mine: Rideable snow, deadfall reported

Lookout Mountain: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen in late fall

All trails riding well

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. Oct. 28

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,180 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, water temps are declining, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,740 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,300; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Prineville Reservoir: 19% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

Ochoco Reservoir: 12% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Haystack Reservoir: 92% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

