As November approaches, chances to hike Central Oregon trails are becoming fewer. So, take advantage of the last bit of fall weather and hike before it becomes snow-packed. Don’t forget to bring your coat as temperatures are dropping, especially up at elevation.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Horny Hollow Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; seasonal winter closures in place, ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are closed, Lower Deschutes Day Use closed, marina closed
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed
Smith Rock State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfires
Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open
Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Skull Hollow Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires
Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open; no campfires
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Arnold Ice Cave, Crooked Arm, Dry River Canyon, Holy Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
Swamp Wells: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Cougar Creek: Riding well, deadfall reported
Independent Mine: Rideable snow, deadfall reported
Lookout Mountain: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen in late fall
All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Oct. 28
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,180 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, water temps are declining, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,740 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,300; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
Prineville Reservoir: 19% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
Ochoco Reservoir: 12% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
Haystack Reservoir: 92% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
