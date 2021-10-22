It looks like we may be rained out this weekend, but if you’re like any true Oregonian and it doesn’t bother you, take a trip out to Sisters and its surrounding areas for exploring in the rain.
There are many areas with some lingering fall colors and mountain trails soon to be covered in snow, you may see the spectrum of condition. But come rain, come snow, come whatever Mother Nature throws, any day is a good day to be outside.
With changing weather afoot, go prepared wherever you decide to explore, and know both your and your mode of transportation’s limits. There’s no shame in turning around if you can’t make it.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, clear
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear
Head of the Metolius: Open; clear
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on Old Summit past junction with Canyon Creek going toward Wasco
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes trail logged out except the section between Park Meadow and “the pond” with moderate deadfall. Camp Lake trail is clear, DeMaris has light deadfall
Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall;
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
McKenzie Pass is closed from Dee Wright Observatory to Milepost 62, about 7 miles east of the Highway 126 junction.
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open
Gorge Campground: Open
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
Indian Ford Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Sisters trails
Lake Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Oct. 21
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,740 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Metolius River: 1,220 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 139 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 487 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
