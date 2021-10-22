Camp Polk Meadow-4.jpg (copy)

A meadow as seen from the Hidman Springs Area trail at the Camp Polk Meadow Preserve near Sisters in April.

 Makenzie Whittle/Bulletin file photo

It looks like we may be rained out this weekend, but if you’re like any true Oregonian and it doesn’t bother you, take a trip out to Sisters and its surrounding areas for exploring in the rain.

There are many areas with some lingering fall colors and mountain trails soon to be covered in snow, you may see the spectrum of condition. But come rain, come snow, come whatever Mother Nature throws, any day is a good day to be outside.

With changing weather afoot, go prepared wherever you decide to explore, and know both your and your mode of transportation’s limits. There’s no shame in turning around if you can’t make it.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, clear

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Meadows: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear

Head of the Metolius: Open; clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on Old Summit past junction with Canyon Creek going toward Wasco

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow

Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear

Park Meadow: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes trail logged out except the section between Park Meadow and “the pond” with moderate deadfall. Camp Lake trail is clear, DeMaris has light deadfall

Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall;

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

McKenzie Pass is closed from Dee Wright Observatory to Milepost 62, about 7 miles east of the Highway 126 junction.

Dee Wright Observatory: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Gorge Campground: Open

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Monty Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Sisters trails

Lake Creek: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well

All other trails riding well with deadfall reported

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Oct. 21

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,740 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Metolius River: 1,220 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 139 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 487 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.