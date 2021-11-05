There is still time to head out and explore trails around Bend before the snow starts to fall. While many campgrounds are closed for the season, there are still plenty of trails to be explored. Grab your boots or bicycle, and don't forget cold weather clothing. Always be prepared.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, clear
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
- Chush Falls: Open
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear
- Head of the Metolius: Open; clear
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on Old Summit past junction with Canyon Creek going toward Wasco
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lake Creek Trail: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear
- Park Meadow: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes trail logged out except the section between Park Meadow and "the pond" with moderate deadfall. Camp Lake trail is clear, DeMaris has light deadfall
- Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
- Cyrus Trailhead: Open
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
- Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
- Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
- Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
- Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
- Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
- Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
- Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Dee Wright Observatory: Open
- Foley Ridge: Open
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
- Horny Hollow Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
- Scout Camp Trail: Open
- Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
- Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Cove Palisades State Park: Open; seasonal winter closures in place, ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are closed, Lower Deschutes Day Use closed, marina closed
- Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open, road closes Nov. 15
- Smith Rock State Park: Open
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
- Lava Lake Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
- Perry South Campground: Open
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
- Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfires
- Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Skull Hollow Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
- Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires
- Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires
- Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
- Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
Cycling
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Independent Mine: Rideable snow, deadfall reported
- Round Mountain: Muddy
- All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
- All trails riding well
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021
- All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails riding well
Cascade Crest
- Bugaboo Ridge: Rideable snow
- Gordon Meadows: report needed
- Gate Creek, Gordan Peak, Heart Lake, Pyramid Epic Loop, Santiam Wagon, South Pyramid Creek, Swamp Peak: Riding well, deadfall reported
- All other trails open and riding well
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well
- All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Nov. 04
- Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,180 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, water temps are declining, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,200; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
- Metolius River: 1,280 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 186 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 167 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Ochoco Reservoir: 12% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- Haystack Reservoir: 90% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
