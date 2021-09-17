This weekend may be a bit on the wet side, so pack a raincoat wherever you venture to. Despite the presence of raindrops and cooler temperatures, there is still time to explore some of the outdoor spaces in the mountains before the snow decides to fall. Many fire restrictions have also lifted in campgrounds, and industrial fire levels have decreased, but fire danger is still very real. If you do light a fire in a designated campground, make sure it is dead out before you pack up. For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Beach Day Use: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Broken Top Trailhead: Open; light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond
Canyon Creek Meadows: Open; moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is open
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; trail around Cultus is clear, Winopee trail is logged out to 1/4-mile past Teddy Lake Junction, trail is difficult or impossible for stock, scheduled to be logged out in late September.
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; unknown deadfall conditions on Clover Meadow
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall on section from Lucky Lake to the junction with Six Lakes
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall, not recommended for stock
Meek Lake Trail: Open; five good sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail
Metolius-Windigo: Open; one large tree down 3/4 of a mile north of Cascade Lakes Highway
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall with logout occurring soon
Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall
Moraine Lake: Open; likely light or now deadfall
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes is snow free from the Pole Creek trailhead to 2 miles south of Whychus Creek, from Scott Pass side, Green Lakes is clear to within 1/4-mile of Alder Creek, otherwise heavy deadfall on other sections of Green Lakes.
Quinn River Boating site: Open; nearby campground is closed due to hazard trees
Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; clear
Steve Larson Trailhead: Open
Summit Lake: Open
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; clear to junction with PCT
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no campfires
Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
Driftwood Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Riverside Campground: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
South Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Three Creek Lake Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires; no campfires
Cycling
Wanoga Trail Complex
Catch and release, Tyler’s Traverse: Sandy and loose
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Upper Mrazek: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Swampy Lakes Loop, Swampy/Dutchman: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Mt. Bachelor
Redline: Closed
Batchy West XC, Blade Runner, DSM, FTL (First Time Line), Hanger: Riding well
All other trails reporting sandy and loose conditions
Cascade Crest
Bachelor Mountain, Bugaboo Ridge, Gate Creek, Gordan Peak, Gordon Lakes, Heart Lake, Pyramid Epic Loop, Santiam Wagon, Swamp Peak: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails open and riding well
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Sept. 16
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 914 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; good fishing in mornings and evenings
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing throughout the river; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 157 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 568 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all non-adipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 60% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; good fishing but higher water temperatures, trout will be holding in deeper water; must release wild rainbow trout
Wickiup Reservoir: 2% full; the Deschutes Arm is closed from the boat ramp at Gull Point to the ODFW markers upstream of Sheep’s Bridge
Prineville Reservoir: 23% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low, and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warm-water fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; fair fishing in the mornings and evenings, water temps are warm in the lower lake so anglers should focus in the deeper parts of the lake
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 8% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
