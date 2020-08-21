The Cascade Lakes area is a popular summer destination for Central Oregonians, and it’s no wonder we flock there when we get the chance. The area is closed seasonally to motor vehicles during the winter months, so come warmer days, trailheads, campgrounds and fishing spots can be packed.
But there are ample options in the area to visit for all your recreational desires. So spread out and make the most of these dog days of summer in the mountains.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Broken Top Trailhead: Open; access road is only recommended for high clearance and 4X4 vehicles
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Closed due to the Lily Lake Fire
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
Cultus Lake Picnic Area: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow on upper mountain climbing trail.
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after.
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; heavily used on weekends
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open; Lily Lake fire closure area is near the lakes, be aware that the trailhead may close at any time without notice.
Johnny Lake Trail: Open
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Closed due to Lily Lake Fire
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; Lily Lake Fire closure area is near the trailhead, be aware the trail may close without notice
Meek Lake Trail: Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall
Moraine Lake: Open; snow-free and clear, please stay on trail and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Pacific Crest Trail: Open; section between Charlton and Taylor lakes is closed due to the Lily Lake Fire (road 4290 to road 4636)
Quinn River Day Use: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; one down tree
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open
Steve Larson Trailhead: Open
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; stay on trails and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; nonwilderness section is clear, in wilderness section the trail is clear to Muskrat Lake, stock not recommended
Camping
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
East Lake Campground: Open; swimmer’s itch reported at the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Elk Lake Campground: Open; swimmer’s itch reported at the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Gull Point Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open; no water, group camp remains closed
Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open; no water
North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
Point Campground: Open; no water
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Quinn River Campground: Open; no water
Rock Creek Campground: Open; no water
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
South Campground: Open; no water
South Twin Lake Campground: Open; swimmer’s itch reported at the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after
West South Twin Campground: Open
Cycling
Wanoga Trail Complex
Duodenum: Riding well with deadfall reported
Dinah Moe Humm, Lower Storm King and Tiddlywinks: Sandy and loose
Funner: Sandy and loose with deadfall reported
All other trails are riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Lower Mrazek and Upper Mrazek: Sandy and loose
All other trails are riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Lower Flagline, S.S.T., Sector 16, Swampy-Dutchman, Tumalo Ridge and Upper Flagline: Sandy and loose
Middle Flagline: Reopened and riding well
All other trails are riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose
Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well
Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported
Mt. Bachelor
All trails are riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 20.
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,638 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fishing is fair to good on flies and lures, no bait allowed
Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; fishing has been good; ant, beetle and cricket patterns for surface fishing recommended
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 68% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; water temperature is very warm, trout can be found in deeper channels or at the mouths of cold water tributaries, wild rainbow trout must be released.
Wickiup Reservoir: 11% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish.
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair to good in deeper water during the day.
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies
Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; best methods are still-fishing with bait and fly fishing by casting toward the banks. Algae bloom.
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only; good fishing in the morning and evenings; catch and release only.
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.