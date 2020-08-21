The Cascade Lakes area is a popular summer destination for Central Oregonians, and it’s no wonder we flock there when we get the chance. The area is closed seasonally to motor vehicles during the winter months, so come warmer days, trailheads, campgrounds and fishing spots can be packed.

But there are ample options in the area to visit for all your recreational desires. So spread out and make the most of these dog days of summer in the mountains.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Broken Top Trailhead: Open; access road is only recommended for high clearance and 4X4 vehicles

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Closed due to the Lily Lake Fire

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open

Cultus Lake Picnic Area: Open

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open

Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow on upper mountain climbing trail.

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Elk Lake Day Use: Open; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after.

Elk Lake Trailhead: Open

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; heavily used on weekends

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open; Lily Lake fire closure area is near the lakes, be aware that the trailhead may close at any time without notice.

Johnny Lake Trail: Open

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Closed due to Lily Lake Fire

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; Lily Lake Fire closure area is near the trailhead, be aware the trail may close without notice

Meek Lake Trail: Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall

Moraine Lake: Open; snow-free and clear, please stay on trail and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow

Osprey Point Day Use: Open

Pacific Crest Trail: Open; section between Charlton and Taylor lakes is closed due to the Lily Lake Fire (road 4290 to road 4636)

Quinn River Day Use: Open

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; one down tree

Skyliners Trailhead: Open

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after

Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open

Steve Larson Trailhead: Open

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open

Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; stay on trails and walk single file to protect the fragile meadow

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open; nonwilderness section is clear, in wilderness section the trail is clear to Muskrat Lake, stock not recommended

Camping

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no water, no campfires

Crane Prairie Campground: Partially open

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

East Lake Campground: Open; swimmer’s itch reported at the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after

Elk Lake Campground: Open; swimmer’s itch reported at the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after

Gull Point Campground: Open

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Fawn Campground: Open; no water, group camp remains closed

Little Lava Lake: Campground: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground: Open; no water

North Twin Lake Campground: Open; no water; reported swimmer’s itch in the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after

Point Campground: Open; no water

Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open

Quinn River Campground: Open; no water

Rock Creek Campground: Open; no water

Soda Creek Campground: Open; no water, no campfires

South Campground: Open; no water

South Twin Lake Campground: Open; swimmer’s itch reported at the lake, swimmers are encouraged to towel dry immediately after swimming and water shortly after

West South Twin Campground: Open

Cycling

Wanoga Trail Complex

Duodenum: Riding well with deadfall reported

Dinah Moe Humm, Lower Storm King and Tiddlywinks: Sandy and loose

Funner: Sandy and loose with deadfall reported

All other trails are riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Lower Mrazek and Upper Mrazek: Sandy and loose

All other trails are riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Lower Flagline, S.S.T., Sector 16, Swampy-Dutchman, Tumalo Ridge and Upper Flagline: Sandy and loose

Middle Flagline: Reopened and riding well

All other trails are riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava: Sandy and loose

Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well

Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Riding well; deadfall reported

Mt. Bachelor

All trails are riding well

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 20.

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,638 cfs; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fishing is fair to good on flies and lures, no bait allowed

Fall River: No flow data available; brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only; fishing has been good; ant, beetle and cricket patterns for surface fishing recommended

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 68% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; water temperature is very warm, trout can be found in deeper channels or at the mouths of cold water tributaries, wild rainbow trout must be released.

Wickiup Reservoir: 11% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish.

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair to good in deeper water during the day.

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers and trolled flies

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fishing is fair on powerbait, crawlers, lures and flies

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; best methods are still-fishing with bait and fly fishing by casting toward the banks. Algae bloom.

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; bait, lures and flies are best with still-fishing or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll the depths for mackinaw and shallows for rainbow

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only; good fishing in the morning and evenings; catch and release only.

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

