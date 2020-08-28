The Green Ridge Fire continues to burn near Camp Sherman, but there are still open areas to recreate in the Sisters area this weekend. Be sure to check centraloregonfire.org if you are planning a trip to areas near the fire for up to date road and trailhead closures.
With crystal-clear lakes, rivers and creeks at your fingertips, often in the shadow of a mountain, the area is one of the more picturesque in the region. Heavily traveled trails like Tam McArthur Rim and Canyon Creek fill up quickly on the weekend so head out early, and if they seem crowded, check out another nearby trail to explore.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cold Springs Day Use: Open
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open
Head of the Metolius: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on the trail to Wasco Lake
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open:
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond
Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall
Pacific Crest Trail: Open
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
Quinn River Day Use: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; swimmer’s itch reported, rub down with a towel immediately after leaving the water and shower shortly after.
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Willamette National Forest
Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
Hand Lake Trailhead: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Open
Obsidian Trailheads: Limited entry permit required
Patjens Lake Trail: Open
Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open; heavy use, be prepared to turn around
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open; no water
Allingham Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Candle Creek Campground: Open; no water
Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water
Driftwood Campground: Open; no water
Gorge Campground: Open; no water
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open
Indian Ford Campground: Open; no water
Jack Creek Campground: Open; no water
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Closed; no water, no campfires
Link Creek Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open; water coming soon
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open; no water
Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
Perry South Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open; no water
Pioneer Ford Campground: Open; water coming soon
Riverside Campground: Open; no water
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open
Smiling River Campground: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no water, no campfires
South Shore Campground: Open; water coming soon
Three Creek Lake Campground: Open; no water
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
Willamette National Forest
Alder Springs Campground: Open
Big Lake West Campground: Open
Limberlost Campground: Open
Lost Lake Campground: Open; no services
Scott Lake Campground: Open
Cycling
Sisters trails
The Green Ridge fire continues to burn, check conditions before leaving in case of sudden closures.
Metolius-Windigo (99): between the Green Ridge Junction and Forest Service Road 14 is closed
Green Ridge: Closed due to fire
Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte) and Peterson Ridge: Riding well; deadfall reported
Peterson Ridge Tie and Suttle Lake Loop: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 27.
Metolius River: 1,310 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; fair fishing in late afternoons; bull trout should pick up soon; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 193 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 555 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin
Lake Billy Chinook: Algae bloom; fishing is good for kokanee in the upper Metolius Arm as the fish begin to spawn
Suttle Lake: Swimmer’s itch reported; kokanee and brown trout
Three Creek Lake: Rainbow and brook trout; fishing is good
