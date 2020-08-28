The Green Ridge Fire continues to burn near Camp Sherman, but there are still open areas to recreate in the Sisters area this weekend. Be sure to check centraloregonfire.org if you are planning a trip to areas near the fire for up to date road and trailhead closures.

With crystal-clear lakes, rivers and creeks at your fingertips, often in the shadow of a mountain, the area is one of the more picturesque in the region. Heavily traveled trails like Tam McArthur Rim and Canyon Creek fill up quickly on the weekend so head out early, and if they seem crowded, check out another nearby trail to explore.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cold Springs Day Use: Open

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open

Head of the Metolius: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on the trail to Wasco Lake

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open:

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond

Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall

Pacific Crest Trail: Open

Park Meadow: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Quinn River Day Use: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open

Scout Lake Day Use: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; swimmer’s itch reported, rub down with a towel immediately after leaving the water and shower shortly after.

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Willamette National Forest

Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open

Dee Wright Observatory: Open

Foley Ridge: Open

Hand Lake Trailhead: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Open

Obsidian Trailheads: Limited entry permit required

Patjens Lake Trail: Open

Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open

Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open; heavy use, be prepared to turn around

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open; no water

Allingham Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Candle Creek Campground: Open; no water

Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water

Driftwood Campground: Open; no water

Gorge Campground: Open; no water

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open

Indian Ford Campground: Open; no water

Jack Creek Campground: Open; no water

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Closed; no water, no campfires

Link Creek Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open; water coming soon

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open; no water

Monty Campground: Open; no campfires

Perry South Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open; no water

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open; water coming soon

Riverside Campground: Open; no water

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open

Smiling River Campground: Open

Soda Creek Campground: Open; no water, no campfires

South Shore Campground: Open; water coming soon

Three Creek Lake Campground: Open; no water

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

Willamette National Forest

Alder Springs Campground: Open

Big Lake West Campground: Open

Limberlost Campground: Open

Lost Lake Campground: Open; no services

Scott Lake Campground: Open

Cycling

Sisters trails

The Green Ridge fire continues to burn, check conditions before leaving in case of sudden closures.

Metolius-Windigo (99): between the Green Ridge Junction and Forest Service Road 14 is closed

Green Ridge: Closed due to fire

Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte) and Peterson Ridge: Riding well; deadfall reported

Peterson Ridge Tie and Suttle Lake Loop: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 27.

Metolius River: 1,310 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; fair fishing in late afternoons; bull trout should pick up soon; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 193 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 555 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin

Lake Billy Chinook: Algae bloom; fishing is good for kokanee in the upper Metolius Arm as the fish begin to spawn

Suttle Lake: Swimmer’s itch reported; kokanee and brown trout

Three Creek Lake: Rainbow and brook trout; fishing is good

