The heat is back this weekend, so go south for some forest and lakeside destinations to keep cool.

Fire danger is extreme across Central Oregon, so be vigilant to avoid sparking a fire in our beautiful outdoor spaces.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Beach Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Big River Boating Site: Open

Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Cinder Hill Day Use: Open

Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom

Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; trail around Cultus is clear, Winopee trail is logged out to 1/4 mile past Teddy Lake Junction, trail is difficult or impossible for stock, scheduled to be logged out in late September.

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open

Elk Lake Day Use: Open

Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Fall River Headwaters: Open

Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open

Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open

Lava Lake Day Use: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open but exhibit hall and theater room are closed for 2021

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave open only to the halfway point at the Sand Garden

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall

Little Crater Day Use: Open; possible algae bloom, if the water looks foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish red, stay out.

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall on section from Lucky Lake to the junction with Six Lakes

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; moderate deadfall, not recommended for stock

Meek Lake Trail: Open; five good-sized trees across the trail before the junction with Summit Lake trail

Metolius-Windigo: Open; virtually snow-free, one large tree down 3/4 of a mile north of Cascade Lakes Highway

Mile Camp Day Use: Open

Mirror Lakes: Open; light deadfall

North Twin Boating Area: Open

Osprey Point Day Use: Open

Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open

Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; clear

Paulina Peak Trail: Open; clear

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; clear

Quinn River Boating site: Open; nearby campground is closed due to hazard trees

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open;

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; deadfall

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open

Summit Lake: Open

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tenino Boating Site: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open; logged out to 1/4 mile past Teddy Lake junction

Wyeth Boating Site: Open

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Fawn Lake Trail: Open

Snell Lake Trail: Open

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open

Yoran Lake Trail: Open

Stag Lake Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Oregon State Parks

All campfires are prohibited within any state park or state-managed forest until conditions improve

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled for 2021

La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; meeting hall is closed

Camping

All campfires are prohibited within the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, lands managed by the BLM and Oregon State Parks

Deschutes National Forest

Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open

Big River Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open

Bull Bend Campground: Open

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open

Cinder Hill Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

East Lake Campground: Open

Elk Lake Campground: Open

Fall River Campground: Open

Fall River Guard Station: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Cultus Campground: Open

Little Fawn Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

Mallard Marsh Campground: Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open

Newberry Group Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Ogden Group Campground: Open

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Point Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Open

Princess Creek Campground: Open

Pringle Falls Campground: Open

Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open

Rock Creek Campground: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

South Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Trapper Creek Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open

Willamette National Forest

Islet Campground (Waldo Lake): Open; no potable water

North Waldo Campground: Open; no potable water

Shadow Bay Campground: Open; no potable water

Cycling

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails riding well

Sunriver area trails

Elko Point: Muddy

Roundabout: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

New reports needed on Leap of Faith, Maiden Lake, Moore Creek, Skyline, Trail 99 Waldo South

Betty Lake, Bobby Lake, Charlton Lake #3593, Charlton Lemish Loop, Gold Lake, Twins, Waldo Lake: Riding well

All other trails riding well with deadfall reported

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. July 22

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: Updated flow readings not available at time of press; rainbow trout, brown trout; wild rainbow trout must be released; fair fishing in deeper portions of the river

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing throughout river; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 79% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; algae bloom; must release wild rainbow trout; good fishing but water temp is warm, trout will be in deeper water

Wickiup Reservoir: 10% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; algae bloom; lake will likely be “run-of-the-river” soon; five kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; fair fishing but water temps are warm; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing in deeper parts of lake

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; mixed bag, fishing should improve with the water conditions; stocked this week

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 22% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is fair; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are marginal for launching larger boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fair fishing for kokanee and good fishing for lake trout

