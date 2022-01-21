This weekend is going to be another warm and dry one. But there is still enough snow to grab your nordic skis or snowshoes and explore some of the sno-parks in Central Oregon. Southern sno-parks are also typically less crowded than their northern neighbors, so if you’re looking for an adventure away from crowds, this is the place to go.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; snow, ice, mud

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely significant snow

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; possible patchy snow and ice

Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow, ice, mud; deep snow above Mckay

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; potential snow and ice

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled

La Pine State Park: Open

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. Jan. 20

Hoodoo: Open; 58.4-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 69-inch base; Skyliner, Aplenglow, Rainbow and Summit are closed, all other lifts open

Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating

Updated 10 a.m. Jan. 13

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 54-60 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 54-60 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 36-42 inches; marginal conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 36-41 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 12-18 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 24-36 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 30-36 inches; fair conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Cycling

Fatbike and Winter trails

Horse Butte Loop, Maston, Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s: Muddy

Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave, Swamp Wells: Deep snow

Horse Butte Loop, Boyd Cave Trail, Coyote Loop: Muddy

Crooked Arm, Dry River Canyon, Mad Max Drive, Escape From Moscow: Riding well

All other trails Winter mix

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Most trails have snow, ice, or mud

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails either muddy winter mix

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin Park: Winter Mix

All other trails under deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sunriver area trails

All trails in deep snow

Prineville and Ochoco trails

All trails have winter mix or mud

Sisters trails

All trails in deep snow

Maston complex

All trails rideable snow or muddy

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles

All other trails have rideable snow or muddy

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails muddy or rideable snow

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

Cascade Crest

All trails under deep snow

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

All trails under deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 20

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 5,110 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; emergency closure from mouth to Sherars Falls in effect for steelhead, mouth to Moody rapids is closed to all fishing, fall Chinook and coho numbers are starting to increase; angling for all species is closed from the Northern Boundary of the Warm Springs Reservation upstream to the Pelton Regulating Reservoir from Jan. 1– April 21

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,980 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 453 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,230; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; good fishing throughout the river; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only

Metolius River: 1,360 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

Tumalo Creek: 1.65 cfs; rainbow trout

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 464 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 301 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 80% full; closed to fishing until April 22

Wickiup Reservoir: 37% full; closed to fishing until April 22

Prineville Reservoir: 18% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; good fishing but water temps are warm; water level is lower for this time of year, may be difficult launching larger boats

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter

Ochoco Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only

Haystack Reservoir: 88% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; recent reports are mixed, should improve when the water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 10% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; the lake is completely iced over and anglers have had good success through the ice

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; good fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit

