If this holiday weekend looks a little different than other years, you’re not alone. Make new traditions by heading to the snowy woods or check out the frigid river and lakes south of Bend.

Bring your snowshoes or skis and take a trip — with a map — into the forest for some seasonal cheer. Snow levels will vary going into the weekend as snow and rain are possible throughout Central Oregon, so be prepared for anything. And bundle up!

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trailheads and day use areas located along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Beach Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Broken Top Trailhead: Open

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open

Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open

Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open

Deer Lake Trailhead: Open

Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open

Dillon Day Use: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Elk Lake Trailhead: Open

Fall River Headwaters: Open; snow free and clear

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and ice

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lava Lands Trails: Open; potential patchy snow and ice, visitor center is closed for the season; trails and parking area open

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; potential patchy snow and ice, heavy use on weekends

Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open

Little Fawn Day Use: Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open

Meadow Picnic: Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open

Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud

Quinn River Day Use: Open

Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open

Simax North and South Beach area: Open

Six Lakes Trailhead: Open

Slough Day Use: Open

South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open

Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open

Summit Lake: Open

Sunset View Day Use: Open

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open

Ten Mile Trailhead: Open

Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open

Todd Lake Trailhead: Open

Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Wake Butte Trailhead: Open

Wanoga Trailhead: Open

Winopee Trailhead: Open

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Fawn Lake Trail: Open

Snell Lake Trail: Open

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open

Yoran Lake Trail: Open

Stag Lake Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Green Mountain: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; meeting hall is closed

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8 a.m. Dec. 24

Hoodoo: Open; 34.9 inch base, Hodag lift closed, all other lifts operating

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 48 inch base; Summit, Chipmunk Carpet and First Rays lifts are closed

Willamette Pass: Closed Friday, will be reopen for regular operations Saturday; 22 inches at lodge

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open; 4-8 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Crescent Junction: Open; 4-8 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 30-45 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 4-12; inches; fair conditions due to low snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18-24 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 4-12 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 10-20 inches; fair conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021

Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 12-30 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 6-18 inches; marginal — fast and icy conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 6-18 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-Park): Open; 0-2 inches; poor conditions due to low snow.

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open; 8-10 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season

Cycling

Fatbike and winter trails:

Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s, Horse Butte Loop: Muddy

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow

All other trials riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Deschutes River, Funner: Winter mix

Tiddlywinks, Catch and Release: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava and Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Deep snow

Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Deep snow; deadfall reported

Mt. Bachelor

Batchy West XC: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Mountain trails closed for the season

Sunriver area trails

Black Rock: Rideable snow

Crater Rim: Deep snow

La Pine State Park: Ice

All other trails reporting a winter mix

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Dec. 24

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 484 cfs; section is closed for the season to anglers.

Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fish during warmest parts of the day; access limited depending on snow; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; fishing has been good for trout, all public access to the hatchery remains closed

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 78% full; brook trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, rainbow trout; fishing is closed for the season

Wickiup Reservoir: 30% full; kokanee, rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass and catfish; fishing is closed for the season

East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access road is closed but fishing is open year-round

Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fair fishing; high clearance vehicle needed to get to the lake

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fair fishing; high clearance vehicle needed to get to the lake

Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; access road is closed but fishing open year-round

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Crescent Lake: 26% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; winter is good for brown trout; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum

