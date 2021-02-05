The upcoming week in Central Oregon looks dry, albeit a little on the cold side. So bundle up and head to the southern part of Deschutes County and beyond for some fun in the snow.
While accumulation hasn't been as good down south as it has been in the past, there is still enough to grab your snowshoes or Nordic skis and blaze through a trail in the verdant forests. Southern sno-parks are also typically less crowded than their northern neighbors so if you're looking for an adventure away from crowds, this might be just the ticket.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
- Fall River Headwaters: Open; snow free and clear
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and ice
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands Trails: Open; potential patchy snow and ice, visitor center is closed for the season; trails and parking area open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; potential patchy snow and ice, heavy use on weekends
- Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery
- Quinn River Day Use: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Six Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Slough Day Use: Open
- South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
- Summit Lake: Open
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Green Mountain: Open
Oregon State Parks
- La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; meeting hall is closed; reservations for cabins required
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8 a.m. Feb. 4
- Hoodoo: Open; 68.6 inch base; Hodag lift and the Autobahn Tubing Park are closed
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 86 inch base; First Rays lift is closed. Tubing hill is closed.
- Willamette Pass: 48 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake sno-park: Open; 12-16 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
- Crescent Junction: Open; 12-16 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
- Dutchman sno-park: Open; 48-72 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
- Edison Butte sno-park: Open; 24-36; inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
- Kapka Butte sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
- Meissner sno-park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed
- Skyliner sno-park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy sno-park: Open; 36-48 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021
- Vista Butte sno-park: Open; 42-58 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021; shelter is closed
- Newberry (Six Mile sno-park): Open; 6-10 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow.
- Newberry (10 Mile sno-park): Open; 12-24 inches; good conditions; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season
- Three Creek sno-park (Lower): Open; 6-10 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
- Three Creek sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-14 inches; good conditions; Forest Service Road 16 may not be plowed immediately after a storm
- Walt Haring sno-park: 6-10 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
Ochoco National Forest:
- Bandit Springs sno-park: Open
- Mark's Creek sno-park: Open
- Ochoco Divide sno-park: Open
- Walton sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
- Gold Lake sno-park: Open
- Ikenick sno-park: Open
- Little Nash sno-park: Open
- Maxwell sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
- Potato Hill sno-park: Open
- Ray Benson sno-park: Open
- Salt Creek sno-park: Open
- Santiam sno-park: Open
- Waldo Lake sno-park: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and winter trails:
- Ben's-MTB-Kent's, Maston: Muddy
- Horse Bute Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow
- Cline Buttes: Winter Mix
- All other trials riding well
Sunriver area trails
- Black Rock: Rideable snow
- Crater Rim: Deep snow
- La Pine State Park, Roundabout: Ice
- All other trails reporting a winter mix
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails reporting deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Feb. 4
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; fish during warmest parts of the day; access limited depending on snow; fly fishing only with barbless hooks; fishing has been good for trout, all public access to the hatchery remains closed
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; access road is closed but fishing is open year-round
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for trout and kokanee
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fair fishing; high clearance vehicle needed to get to the lake
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; fair fishing; high clearance vehicle needed to get to the lake
- Davis Lake: Water level is low; rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Fly fishing only
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; access road is closed but fishing open year-round
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing only with barbless hooks
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Crescent Lake: 27% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; winter is good for brown trout; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum
