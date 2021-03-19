While it won’t be as warm as it was last weekend and there is the potential for some rain showers in Bend, down south, things are looking more snowy, especially in the mountains.
The official start of spring is Sunday, but that doesn’t mean much in some parts of Central Oregon where winter can cling for a while afterward. So if snow is your thing, check out the mountains and areas in south Deschutes County.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Beach Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
Dillon Day Use: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
Fall River Headwaters: Open; snow free and clear
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and ice
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands Trails: Open; potential patchy snow and ice, visitor center is closed for the season; trails and parking area open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; potential patchy snow and ice, heavy use on weekends
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; Paulina Creek restoration in progress, use caution to avoid machinery
Quinn River Day Use: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Six Lakes Trailhead: Open
Slough Day Use: Open
South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
Summit Lake: Open
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Fawn Lake Trail: Open
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
La Pine State Park: Open, expect reduced services; winter day use hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; meeting hall is closed; reservations for cabins required
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8 a.m. March 18
Hoodoo: Open; 93.8 inch base; Hodag lift and Autobahn Tubing Park are closed
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 103 inch base; First Rays lift is closed, Summit will close with continued high winds
Willamette Pass: 55 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance
Deschutes National Forest
Last updated March 5
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 10-12 inches; fair conditions with low snow
Crescent Junction: Open; 10-12 inches; fair conditions with low snow
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 72-96 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-48 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-60 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 36-48 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 36-48 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021; shelter is closed
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow.
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions, low snow around sno-park; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 2-6 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 14-18 inches; good conditions; Forest Service Road 16 is plowed by may have icy ruts
Walt Haring Sno-park: 8-10 inches; good conditions
Ochoco National Forest:
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open; 54-66 inches; good conditions, expect heavy use
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and winter trails
Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Muddy
Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow
Cline Buttes, Horse Butte Loop, Horse Ridge Area, Madras East Hills, Maston, The Radlands: Riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava and Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Deep snow
Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Deep snow; deadfall reported
Sunriver area trails
Black Rock: Rideable snow
Crater Rim: Deep snow
Roundabout: Deep snow, deadfall reported
La Pine State Park, Roundabout: Ice
All other trails reporting a winter mix
Waldo Lake Region
All trails reporting deep snow
