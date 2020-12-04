While local ski areas have begun opening, some areas of Central Oregon will see fair weather this weekend. So whether you are a snow bunny or a sun seeker, areas to the north of Bend should whet any adventuring appetite.

Remember, the weather can change quickly in many locations, always be prepared to turn back and know your limits.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cold Springs Day Use: Open

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open

Head of the Metolius: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond

Park Meadow: Open; moderate deadfall on tie trail to Tam Rim

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Rockpile Lake: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Scout Lake Day Use: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open

Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open; access road closed to motor vehicles

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open; please respect private lands bordering trail

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask

Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; all campgrounds and cabins are closed for the season

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping.

Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3

Hoodoo: Open; 33.2-inch base, Hodag lift closed, all other lifts operating

Mt. Bachelor: Opens Dec. 7 for passholders only, opens for nonpassholders Dec. 11; 39-inch base

Deschutes National Forest

Junction Sno-Park: Open

Kapka Sno-Park: Open

Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open

Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open

Ochoco National Forest:

Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-Park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open

Walton Sno-Park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Ikenick Sno-Park: Open

Santiam Sno-Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Cycling

Fatbike and winter trails:

The Radlands: Riding well; deadfall reported

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow

All other trials riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Deep snow; deadfall reported

New reports needed for other trails

Sisters trails

Lake Creek, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte and 99 Lower) and Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

The Radlands: Riding well, deadfall reported

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,570 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; trout will continue to be active and feeding throughout the winter, steelhead are dispersed throughout the lower 100 miles of this section

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,180 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent reports, open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,254 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; whitefish should be spawning and anglers have good success fishing egg patterns

Metolius River: 1,260 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 280 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 748 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin; river access may be limited due to the Holiday Farm Fire.

Ochoco Reservoir: 13% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels

Haystack Reservoir: 84% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; reservoir is back to winter levels, boat ramp remains open through November

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; Metolius arm is closed until spring, no recent reports for rest of lake

