There’s still time to head out to the mountains and forests in northern Deschutes and Crook counties. But with consistently cooler temperatures on the way, the window of opportunity is closing. Plus, now is a great time to catch the fall colors along some of the rivers and mountain creeks.

While many campgrounds are closed for the season, trailheads have reopened with the further containment of the Lionshead Fire near Mount Jefferson. As of Thursday, the entirety of the Sisters Ranger District has reopened.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cold Springs Day Use: Open

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open

Head of the Metolius: Open

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Closed

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Deadfall reported in areas

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Metolius-Windigo: Closed from Forest Road 380 to Bear Valley Trailhead due to Lionshead Fire

Millican Trail Trailhead: Open; clear as far as Trout Creek Tie with heavy deadfall reported beyond

Park Meadow: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open

Scout Lake Day Use: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Trailhead is temporarily closed for maintenance but an alternative route is in place.

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

North Fork: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open; please respect private lands bordering trail

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; limited services; restrooms open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and may close without notice; maintain social distancing and wear a mask

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; reduced services; showers open with limited hours; cabins and group picnic areas are reservation only; group tent sites are closed. No campfires

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping.

Tumalo State Park: Open; reduced services; showers open with reduced hours; yurts and group facilities are closed

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open; no water

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open

Indian Ford Campground: Open; no water

Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires

Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires

Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Deep Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open; managed by Crook County

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open; no campfires

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires

Cycling

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Sisters trails

Green Ridge: Closed due to fire activity

Lake Creek, Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte) and Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Lower): Sandy and loose; deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails reporting sandy and loose conditions

Redmond trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Oct. 15

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,540 cfs; rainbow trout, steelhead; White River has been making water clarity in the lower Deschutes less than ideal, though it should clear up as Mt. Hood temperatures cool for the season

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,910 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; look for trout in deeper, well-aerated water and shady spots along the bank; caddis patterns and large stonefly nymphs can catch fish; fishing continues to be good.

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,323 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water temperatures and flow remain good and there are good populations of both trout and whitefish; no bait allowed

Metolius River: 1,270 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 149 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 581 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; current hatches — blue winged olive, midge, sculpin; fishing activity has stopped due to the Holiday Farm Fire, access remains limited.

Ochoco Reservoir: 14% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; bass population is abundant, crappie aren’t as abundant. Low water level has made the boat ramp unusable for boats on trailers.

Haystack Reservoir: 95% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; boat access unavailable until reservoir refills early this month

Lake Billy Chinook: Algae bloom; fishing is good for kokanee in the upper Metolius Arm as the fish begin to spawn

