Warm spring weather is returning this weekend! Take it in while you can because weather this time of year is never consistent: We’ll be back to those chilly temps come Monday.
This weekend is a great time to soak in the sun on trails and campgrounds (yes, campgrounds) north of Bend. With a wide variety of scenery to choose from including high desert and verdant forests vistas, you’ll have whatever you’re in the mood for up north.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cold Springs Day Use: Open
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open
Head of the Metolius: Open; snow free and clear
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open
Rockpile Lake: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open; access road closed to motor vehicles, reopens April 1
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Closed
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Trout Creek Trail: South side of trail, including Trout Creek climbing walls is closed through Aug. 31
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask
Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; Crooked River Campground (E Loop) is open, Deschutes Campground and moorage slips will open May 14.
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.
Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed; reservations for yurts required
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 2 p.m. March 24
Hoodoo: Open; 98.3 inch base; Hodag lift and Autobahn Tubing Park are closed
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 113 inch base; First Rays lift is closed, Summit will close with continued high winds and winter storms
Willamette Pass: 45 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 6-10 inches; poor conditions with low snow
Crescent Junction: Open; 6-10 inches; poor conditions with low snow
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 66-96 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 18-42 inches; marginal conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 10-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs; lodge currently closed
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 36-54 inches; fair conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-60 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-42 inches; fair conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31; shelter is closed
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow.
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 12-24 inches; fair conditions, low snow around sno-park; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 8-16 inches; fair conditions
Walt Haring Sno-park: 0-6 inches; good conditions
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open; 54-66 inches; good conditions, expect heavy use
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open
Big Spring Campground: Open
Biggs Springs Campground: Open
Bingham Springs Campground: Open
Cold Springs Guard Station: Open
Cottonwood Campground: Open
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open
Frazier Campground: Open
Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open
Scotts Campground: Open
Skull Hollow Campground: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wolf Creek Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water
Cycling
Prineville and Ochoco trails
66 Trails: Muddy
Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Prineville Bike Park: Riding Well
Sisters trails
Green Ridge, Lower Butte Loop, PRT East, PRT West: Riding well
Lake Creek, Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported
Peterson Ridge, Sisters Tie: Muddy
Peterson Ridge Tie: Winter mix, deadfall reported
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow
New reports needed on other trails
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
Blue-Belly Stem: Riding well, deadfall reported
Cole Loop: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Madras East Trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 2 p.m. March 24
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,610 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; trout will continue to be less active through the winter but can be caught on something slow and tasty, steelhead fishing is done as most fish are entering spawning grounds in closed waters.
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,760 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is higher and clarity is good with decent trout fishing; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,314 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; fishing has been good but water remains low; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
Metolius River: 1,400 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; consistent fishing reported between Allingham Bridge and Bridge 99 but access may be difficult depending on snow; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 335 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 824 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; stocking will resume in late April; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Ochoco Reservoir: 21% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels
Haystack Reservoir: 82% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; west side boat ramp is open
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; Metolius arm is now open but tribal fishing permit required, kokanee fishing has been excellent
