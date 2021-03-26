Warm spring weather is returning this weekend! Take it in while you can because weather this time of year is never consistent: We’ll be back to those chilly temps come Monday.

This weekend is a great time to soak in the sun on trails and campgrounds (yes, campgrounds) north of Bend. With a wide variety of scenery to choose from including high desert and verdant forests vistas, you’ll have whatever you’re in the mood for up north.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Black Crater Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open

Canyon Creek Trailhead: Open

Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open

Chush Falls: Open

Cold Springs Day Use: Open

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open

Head of the Metolius: Open; snow free and clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open

Jefferson Lake: Open

Lake Creek Trail: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open

Park Meadow: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open

Rockpile Lake: Open

Round Lake Trailhead: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open

Sisters Tie Trailhead: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open; access road closed to motor vehicles, reopens April 1

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Closed

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Portions of Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston and Jaguar Road are closed through Aug. 31

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: South side of trail, including Trout Creek climbing walls is closed through Aug. 31

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; expect reduced services; restrooms are closed, portable toilet is on site; maintain social distancing and wear a mask

Cove Palisades State Park: Open for day-use and lake access; Crooked River Campground (E Loop) is open, Deschutes Campground and moorage slips will open May 14.

Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Smith Rock State Park: Open — limited services; no camping; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.

Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed; reservations for yurts required

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 2 p.m. March 24

Hoodoo: Open; 98.3 inch base; Hodag lift and Autobahn Tubing Park are closed

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 113 inch base; First Rays lift is closed, Summit will close with continued high winds and winter storms

Willamette Pass: 45 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 6-10 inches; poor conditions with low snow

Crescent Junction: Open; 6-10 inches; poor conditions with low snow

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 66-96 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 18-42 inches; marginal conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-66 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 10-30 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 36-54 inches; fair conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-60 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-42 inches; fair conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31; shelter is closed

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow.

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 12-24 inches; fair conditions, low snow around sno-park; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 0-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 8-16 inches; fair conditions

Walt Haring Sno-park: 0-6 inches; good conditions

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open; 54-66 inches; good conditions, expect heavy use

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Big Spring Campground: Open

Biggs Springs Campground: Open

Bingham Springs Campground: Open

Cold Springs Guard Station: Open

Cottonwood Campground: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open

Frazier Campground: Open

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open

Scotts Campground: Open

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open

Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water

Cycling

Prineville and Ochoco trails

66 Trails: Muddy

Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain, Scotty Creek: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Prineville Bike Park: Riding Well

Sisters trails

Green Ridge, Lower Butte Loop, PRT East, PRT West: Riding well

Lake Creek, Suttle Lake Loop: Riding well; deadfall reported

Peterson Ridge, Sisters Tie: Muddy

Peterson Ridge Tie: Winter mix, deadfall reported

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow

New reports needed on other trails

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

Blue-Belly Stem: Riding well, deadfall reported

Cole Loop: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Madras East Trails

All trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 2 p.m. March 24

Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,610 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; trout will continue to be less active through the winter but can be caught on something slow and tasty, steelhead fishing is done as most fish are entering spawning grounds in closed waters.

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,760 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is higher and clarity is good with decent trout fishing; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,314 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; fishing has been good but water remains low; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Metolius River: 1,400 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; consistent fishing reported between Allingham Bridge and Bridge 99 but access may be difficult depending on snow; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed; river is closed to fishing above Allingham Bridge until May 22, 2021

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 335 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 824 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; stocking will resume in late April; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Ochoco Reservoir: 21% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels

Haystack Reservoir: 82% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; west side boat ramp is open

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; Metolius arm is now open but tribal fishing permit required, kokanee fishing has been excellent

