Make the holiday weekend one to remember by heading out to one of many sno-parks or winter recreation areas that Central Oregon has to offer. There is something for every winter enthusiast, whether you are into cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or are looking for some fresh powder to shred on the slopes.

Snow levels will vary going into the weekend as snow and rain are possible throughout Central Oregon, so be prepared for anything.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trailheads and day use areas located along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bear Valley Trailhead: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, clear

Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Canyon Creek Meadows: Open

Chush Falls: Open; possible snow with possible downfall

Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge

Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall

Head of the Metolius: Open; possible patchy snow and mud

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Jefferson Lake: Open; possible snow above 4500 ft.

Lake Creek Trail: Open; likely snow

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Bridge Day Use: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; recent logout, trail should be clear

Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow

Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; snow with possible downfall

Park Meadow: Open

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snowy with possible downfall. Green Lakes trail logged out except the section between Park Meadow and “the pond” with moderate deadfall. Camp Lake trail and DeMaris snowy with possible downfall

Rockpile Lake: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall, heavy brush

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; snow with possible downfall

Scout Lake Day Use: Open

Sisters Cow Camp: Open

Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow

Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snowfall, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall;

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow and mud

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; possible patchy snow and mud

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Foley Ridge: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 23

Hoodoo: Open; 42.8-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Hodag’s Horn, Dante’s Vision, Impossible Dream (Lower), Rabbit Run, and Hodag’s Trail closed, all other trials open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 40-inch base; Skyliner, Cloudchaser, Summit, First Rays, and Northwest are closed, all other lifts open

Willamette Pass Open on a limited operating schedule; next operating day Dec. 24

Deschutes National Forest

Lower elevation parks have poor to marginal snowpack

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 6-12 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 6-12 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 36 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; fair due to low snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-36 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 36 inches; good conditions. No dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 36 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions die to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 9-12 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 6-9 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; SnoPark not currently plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12 inches; fair conditions due to low snow; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-12 inches; thin coverage

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Fatbike and Winter Trials

Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Riding well

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Deep snow

Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Ridable snow

East of Bend trails

Horse Ridge Area: Winter mix

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Lower Whoops trail and Pine Drop: Ridable snow; closed between 310 road and 300 road

Phil’s trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road

Snow, ice and mud; most trials are not ridable

Wanoga Trail Complex

Dinah Moe Humm: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Mrazek — Upper, Northfork, Met-Win: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Swampy Lakes Loop, Ridge loop: Riding well

Tumalo Creek: Muddy

All other trails in deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

Deep snow on all trails

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sunriver area trails

Crater Rim: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine: Rideable snow, deadfall reported

Round Mountain: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Sisters trails

Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow

All trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

Cline Butte: Winter Mix

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021

All trails riding well

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

All trails: Deep snow

Cascade Crest

Bugaboo Ridge: Rideable snow

Gordon Meadows: report needed

Gate Creek, Gordan Peak, Heart Lake, Pyramid Epic Loop, Santiam Wagon, South Pyramid Creek, Swamp Peak: Riding well, deadfall reported

All other trails open and riding well

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

King Castle: Muddy

All other trails riding well with deadfall reported

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 16

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,180 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Metolius River: 1,330 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 392 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 324 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

