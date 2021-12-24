Make the holiday weekend one to remember by heading out to one of many sno-parks or winter recreation areas that Central Oregon has to offer. There is something for every winter enthusiast, whether you are into cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or are looking for some fresh powder to shred on the slopes.
Snow levels will vary going into the weekend as snow and rain are possible throughout Central Oregon, so be prepared for anything.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trailheads and day use areas located along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, clear
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
Chush Falls: Open; possible snow with possible downfall
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
Head of the Metolius: Open; possible patchy snow and mud
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Jefferson Lake: Open; possible snow above 4500 ft.
Lake Creek Trail: Open; likely snow
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; recent logout, trail should be clear
Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; snow with possible downfall
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snowy with possible downfall. Green Lakes trail logged out except the section between Park Meadow and “the pond” with moderate deadfall. Camp Lake trail and DeMaris snowy with possible downfall
Rockpile Lake: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall, heavy brush
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open; snow with possible downfall
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; deep snowfall, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall;
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow and mud
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; possible patchy snow and mud
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 23
Hoodoo: Open; 42.8-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Hodag’s Horn, Dante’s Vision, Impossible Dream (Lower), Rabbit Run, and Hodag’s Trail closed, all other trials open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 40-inch base; Skyliner, Cloudchaser, Summit, First Rays, and Northwest are closed, all other lifts open
Willamette Pass Open on a limited operating schedule; next operating day Dec. 24
Deschutes National Forest
Lower elevation parks have poor to marginal snowpack
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 6-12 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 6-12 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 36 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; fair due to low snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-36 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 36 inches; good conditions. No dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 36 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions die to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 9-12 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 6-9 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; SnoPark not currently plowed due to low use and lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12 inches; fair conditions due to low snow; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-12 inches; thin coverage
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter Trials
Horse Butte Loop, Maston: Riding well
Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Deep snow
Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Ridable snow
East of Bend trails
Horse Ridge Area: Winter mix
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Lower Whoops trail and Pine Drop: Ridable snow; closed between 310 road and 300 road
Phil’s trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road
Snow, ice and mud; most trials are not ridable
Wanoga Trail Complex
Dinah Moe Humm: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Mrazek — Upper, Northfork, Met-Win: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Swampy Lakes Loop, Ridge loop: Riding well
Tumalo Creek: Muddy
All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
Deep snow on all trails
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
Crater Rim: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Independent Mine: Rideable snow, deadfall reported
Round Mountain: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow
All trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
Cline Butte: Winter Mix
The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021
All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails: Deep snow
Cascade Crest
Bugaboo Ridge: Rideable snow
Gordon Meadows: report needed
Gate Creek, Gordan Peak, Heart Lake, Pyramid Epic Loop, Santiam Wagon, South Pyramid Creek, Swamp Peak: Riding well, deadfall reported
All other trails open and riding well
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
King Castle: Muddy
All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 16
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,180 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Metolius River: 1,330 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 392 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 324 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
