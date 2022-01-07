Welcome to a new year, Central Oregon. We are starting 2022 with some amazing conditions for winter sports.
After a week of nonstop snowfall in the mountains, you should be prepared for some deep snow on the trails. This weekend’s warmer weather brings perfect conditions to get out explore the beautiful winter terrain near Sisters. After a fresh layer of snow covers the ground on Friday, the rest of the weekend is expected to bring sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. So get out and take advantage.
And remember, always check the weather before heading out and avoid tree wells when in the mountains.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Head of the Metolius: Open; possible patchy snow and mud
Lake Creek Trail: Open; likely snow
Metolius-Windigo: Open; snow
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; deep snow
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow, packed snow and ice
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow, packed snow and ice
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 9 a.m. Jan. 06
Hoodoo: Open; 75.4-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 81-inch base; Skyliner, Summit, Outback, Rainbow and Northwest are closed, all other lifts open or on hold due to wind
Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 84 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 36-54 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 60-72 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 36-54 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 60-72 inches; good conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 60-72 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 60 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 60 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions die to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 36-54 inches; good conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 36-42 inches; good conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 60 inches; good conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter trails
All trails have rideable snow
East of Bend trails
Horse Ridge Area: Winter mix
Horse Butte Look: Ridable Snow
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Lower Whoops trail and Pine Drop: deep snow; closed between 310 road and 300 road
Phil’s trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road
Snow, ice and mud; most trails are in deep snow and not ridable
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trials under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Shevlin Park: Winter Mix
All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
Deep snow on all trails
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
Deep snow on all trails
Prineville and Ochoco trails
All trails have winter mix or deep snow
Sisters trails
All trails under deep snow
Maston complex
All trails ridable snow
Redmond trails
The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles
All other trails have ridable snow or winter mix
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails under deep snow
Cascade Crest
All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 06
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,100 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Metolius River: 1,530 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 400 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 313 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
