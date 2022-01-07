Welcome to a new year, Central Oregon. We are starting 2022 with some amazing conditions for winter sports.

After a week of nonstop snowfall in the mountains, you should be prepared for some deep snow on the trails. This weekend’s warmer weather brings perfect conditions to get out explore the beautiful winter terrain near Sisters. After a fresh layer of snow covers the ground on Friday, the rest of the weekend is expected to bring sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. So get out and take advantage.

And remember, always check the weather before heading out and avoid tree wells when in the mountains.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Head of the Metolius: Open; possible patchy snow and mud

Lake Creek Trail: Open; likely snow

Metolius-Windigo: Open; snow

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; deep snow

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow, packed snow and ice

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow, packed snow and ice

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Foley Ridge: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Ski areas and sno-parks

Updated 9 a.m. Jan. 06

Hoodoo: Open; 75.4-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante’s Vision. Hodag’s Horn, Hodag’s Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 81-inch base; Skyliner, Summit, Outback, Rainbow and Northwest are closed, all other lifts open or on hold due to wind

Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 84 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 36-54 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 60-72 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 36-54 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 60-72 inches; good conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 60-72 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 60 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 60 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions die to low snow

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 36-54 inches; good conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 36-42 inches; good conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 60 inches; good conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Fatbike and Winter trails

All trails have rideable snow

East of Bend trails

Horse Ridge Area: Winter mix

Horse Butte Look: Ridable Snow

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Lower Whoops trail and Pine Drop: deep snow; closed between 310 road and 300 road

Phil’s trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road

Snow, ice and mud; most trails are in deep snow and not ridable

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trials under deep snow

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin Park: Winter Mix

All other trails under deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

Deep snow on all trails

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sunriver area trails

Deep snow on all trails

Prineville and Ochoco trails

All trails have winter mix or deep snow

Sisters trails

All trails under deep snow

Maston complex

All trails ridable snow

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles

All other trails have ridable snow or winter mix

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

Cascade Crest

All trails under deep snow

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

All trails under deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 06

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,100 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Metolius River: 1,530 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 400 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 313 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair

