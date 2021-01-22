This weekend is colder with the possibility of snow or rain depending on your location. While the sno-parks should be receiving some welcome powder, down here in Bend, there is still plenty to check out in case snow isn’t your thing.
If you do venture out to snow areas, always go prepared and only park in designated areas.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear
Meadow Picnic: Ope
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud, do not ride on muddy trails
Pine Mountain: Open
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
Slough Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike, walk or snowshoe in
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road is closed for the winter; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed; reservations for yurts required
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8 a.m. Jan. 21
Hoodoo: Open; 43.8 inch base; Hodag lift is closed
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 63 inch base; Summit will open weather permitting, Red Chair is being used as backup for Pine Marten, First Rays is closed
Willamette Pass: 30 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open; 0-8 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; hard packed snow
Crescent Junction: Open; 0-8 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; hard packed snow
Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 36-48 inches; marginal conditions, hard packed snow, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 9-20; inches; marginal conditions, hard packed snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions, hard packed snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 12-24 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed
Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021
Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 15-27 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 15-27 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-Park): Open; 0-2 inches; poor conditions due to low snow.
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open; 6-18 inches; marginal, hard pack conditions due to warm temperatures conditions; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season
Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open; 0-2 inches; poor conditions due to low snow
Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; Forest Service Road 16 may not be plowed immediately after a storm
Walt Haring Sno-Park: 0-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow, hard pack
Ochoco National Forest:
Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-Park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open
Walton Sno-Park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-Park: Open
Ikenick Sno-Park: Open
Little Nash Sno-Park: Open
Maxwell Sno-Park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
Potato Hill Sno-Park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-Park: Open
Santiam Sno-Park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-Park: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and winter trails:
Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Muddy
Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow
All other trials riding well
East of Bend trails
Arnold Ice Cave, Coyote Loop, Swamp Wells: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
M.T.B.: Riding well
Ben’s, C.O.D. Rockstacer, K.G.B., Slalom Play Loop, The Lair: Muddy
Marvin’s Garden’s: Muddy; deadfall reported
E.L.V: Ice
Voodoo Child, Ticket to Ride (North and South): Rideable snow
All other trails reporting a winter mix or deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
Deschutes River, Funner: Winter mix
Tiddlywinks, Catch and Release: Rideable snow
All other trails reporting deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Shevlin Park: Riding well
All other trails reporting deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
All other trails reporting deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava and Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Deep snow
Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Deep snow; deadfall reported
Mt. Bachelor
Batchy West XC: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Mountain trails closed for the season
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Jan. 21
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,430 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is higher and clarity is good with decent trout fishing; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 534 cfs; section is closed for the season to anglers.
Tumalo Creek: 1.31 cfs; rainbow trout
