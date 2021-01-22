This weekend is colder with the possibility of snow or rain depending on your location. While the sno-parks should be receiving some welcome powder, down here in Bend, there is still plenty to check out in case snow isn’t your thing.

If you do venture out to snow areas, always go prepared and only park in designated areas.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Besson Day Use: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear

Meadow Picnic: Ope

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud, do not ride on muddy trails

Pine Mountain: Open

Rimrock Trailhead: Open

Skyliners Trailhead: Open

Slough Day Use: Open

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike, walk or snowshoe in

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road is closed for the winter; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed; reservations for yurts required

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8 a.m. Jan. 21

Hoodoo: Open; 43.8 inch base; Hodag lift is closed

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 63 inch base; Summit will open weather permitting, Red Chair is being used as backup for Pine Marten, First Rays is closed

Willamette Pass: 30 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open; 0-8 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; hard packed snow

Crescent Junction: Open; 0-8 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; hard packed snow

Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 36-48 inches; marginal conditions, hard packed snow, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 9-20; inches; marginal conditions, hard packed snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions, hard packed snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 12-24 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021

Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 15-27 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 15-27 inches; marginal conditions, hard pack; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-Park): Open; 0-2 inches; poor conditions due to low snow.

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open; 6-18 inches; marginal, hard pack conditions due to warm temperatures conditions; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season

Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open; 0-2 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; Forest Service Road 16 may not be plowed immediately after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-Park: 0-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow, hard pack

Ochoco National Forest:

Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-Park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open

Walton Sno-Park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-Park: Open

Ikenick Sno-Park: Open

Little Nash Sno-Park: Open

Maxwell Sno-Park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed

Potato Hill Sno-Park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-Park: Open

Santiam Sno-Park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-Park: Open

Cycling

Fatbike and winter trails:

Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s: Muddy

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow

All other trials riding well

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave, Coyote Loop, Swamp Wells: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

M.T.B.: Riding well

Ben’s, C.O.D. Rockstacer, K.G.B., Slalom Play Loop, The Lair: Muddy

Marvin’s Garden’s: Muddy; deadfall reported

E.L.V: Ice

Voodoo Child, Ticket to Ride (North and South): Rideable snow

All other trails reporting a winter mix or deep snow

Wanoga Trail Complex

Deschutes River, Funner: Winter mix

Tiddlywinks, Catch and Release: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin Park: Riding well

All other trails reporting deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

Edison-Lava and Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Deep snow

Metolius-Windigo (Lava Lake): Deep snow; deadfall reported

Mt. Bachelor

Batchy West XC: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Mountain trails closed for the season

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Jan. 21

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,430 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is higher and clarity is good with decent trout fishing; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 534 cfs; section is closed for the season to anglers.

Tumalo Creek: 1.31 cfs; rainbow trout

