A cold and snowy weekend is in the forecast, and while you may want to get out and explore this weekend, it may be prudent to stick close to home.

Bend residents are lucky to have great trails for hiking, biking and skiing down within minutes of our front doors. Check out these nearby picks for this weekend.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Besson Day Use: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow-free and clear

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Meadow Picnic: Open

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud, do not ride on muddy trails

Pine Mountain: Open

Slough Day Use: Open

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike, walk or snowshoe in

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road is closed for the winter; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10

Hoodoo: Open; 30.1-inch base, Hodag lift closed, all other lifts operating

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 38-inch base

Deschutes National Forest

Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 24- to 36-inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 8- to 16-inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18- to 30-inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 10- to 18-inches; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 18- to 30-inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021

Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18- to 30-inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 12- to 24-inches; marginal — fast and icy conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 12- to 24-inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Fatbike and winter trails:

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow

All other trials riding well

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave: Winter mix

Coyote Loop: Rideable snow

Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Ben’s, Kent’s, Marvin’s Garden: Muddy

C.O.D., M.T.B, Slalom Play Loop, The Lair, Ticket to Ride (North): Riding well

Voodoo Child: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting a winter mix or deep snow

Wanoga Trail Complex

Catch and release, Deschutes River, Lower Storm King, Steve Larsen: Riding well

Funner: Winter mix

Tiddlywinks: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin Park: Riding well

All other trails reporting deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Batchy West XC: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Mountain trails closed for the season

Fishing

Updated at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,150 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent reports, open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout

Tumalo Creek: 1.62 cfs; rainbow trout

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.