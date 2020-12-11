A cold and snowy weekend is in the forecast, and while you may want to get out and explore this weekend, it may be prudent to stick close to home.
Bend residents are lucky to have great trails for hiking, biking and skiing down within minutes of our front doors. Check out these nearby picks for this weekend.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow-free and clear
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Meadow Picnic: Open
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; patchy snow, ice and mud, do not ride on muddy trails
Pine Mountain: Open
Slough Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike, walk or snowshoe in
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road is closed for the winter; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10
Hoodoo: Open; 30.1-inch base, Hodag lift closed, all other lifts operating
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 38-inch base
Deschutes National Forest
Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 24- to 36-inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 8- to 16-inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18- to 30-inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 10- to 18-inches; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed
Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 18- to 30-inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021
Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18- to 30-inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 12- to 24-inches; marginal — fast and icy conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 12- to 24-inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike and winter trails:
Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow
All other trials riding well
East of Bend trails
Arnold Ice Cave: Winter mix
Coyote Loop: Rideable snow
Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Ben’s, Kent’s, Marvin’s Garden: Muddy
C.O.D., M.T.B, Slalom Play Loop, The Lair, Ticket to Ride (North): Riding well
Voodoo Child: Rideable snow
All other trails reporting a winter mix or deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
Catch and release, Deschutes River, Lower Storm King, Steve Larsen: Riding well
Funner: Winter mix
Tiddlywinks: Rideable snow
All other trails reporting deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Shevlin Park: Riding well
All other trails reporting deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
All other trails reporting deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Batchy West XC: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Mountain trails closed for the season
Fishing
Updated at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,150 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent reports, open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout
Tumalo Creek: 1.62 cfs; rainbow trout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.