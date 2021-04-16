Get ready for a warm weekend and head out to some of Bend’s parks, trails and waterways for fun in the sun!
Many trails at higher elevations are seeing muddier conditions due to melting snow, so stay in town and enjoy the Central Oregon outdoors right outside your door.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Dillon Day Use: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Meadow Picnic: Open
Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
Slough Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike, walk or snowshoe in
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road open; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed; reservations for yurts required
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8 a.m. April 15
Hoodoo: Open; 86 inch base; Autobahn Tubing Park are closed; closed Monday through Wednesday; last day of season is Sunday, April 18
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 88 inch base; First Rays and Red Chair are closed; Northwest is closed, Outback is being used as a backup
Willamette Pass: closed for the season
Deschutes National Forest
Exact snow levels are no longer available
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; poor conditions with low snow, not recommended
Crescent Junction: Open; poor conditions with low snow, not recommended
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions
Meissner Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions; no more grooming this season; lodge currently closed
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; access road closed
Swampy Sno-park: Open; fair conditions; no dogs
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; marginal conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; marginal conditions; shelter is closed
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; poor conditions due to low snow.
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; marginal conditions, low snow around sno-park; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; poor conditions due to low snow
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; poor conditions; bare pavement on Trail 8 above park, not recommended
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; poor conditions with low snow, not recommended
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open; fair conditions, expect heavy use
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31
Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Skyliner: Winter mix
Upper Storm King, Upper Whoops: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Deschutes River: Winter mix, deadfall reported
Funner, Lower Storm King: Winter mix
Catch and Release: Riding well
All other trails reporting deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Lower Mrazek, Shevlin Park: Riding well
All other trails reporting deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15
Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported
Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
All other trails reporting deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. April 1
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,960 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is high but clarity is good, hatches coming out on warmest part of the day; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout; fishing has been fair for browns and rainbows on rapalas and spinners
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 776 cfs; section is closed for the season to anglers until May 22.
Tumalo Creek: 0.72 cfs; rainbow trout
