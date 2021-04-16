Get ready for a warm weekend and head out to some of Bend’s parks, trails and waterways for fun in the sun!

Many trails at higher elevations are seeing muddier conditions due to melting snow, so stay in town and enjoy the Central Oregon outdoors right outside your door.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Dillon Day Use: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Meadow Picnic: Open

Phil’s Trailhead: Partially open; closed Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays

Rimrock Trailhead: Open

Skyliners Trailhead: Open

Slough Day Use: Open

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Tumalo Falls Road is closed at the gate, visitors must hike, walk or snowshoe in

Tumalo Mountain: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; one way trail, closed to bikes, keep dogs leashed

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open for limited daytime use; summit road open; east parking lot open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., restrooms open 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tumalo State Park: Open; expect reduced services; group facilities are closed; reservations for yurts required

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8 a.m. April 15

Hoodoo: Open; 86 inch base; Autobahn Tubing Park are closed; closed Monday through Wednesday; last day of season is Sunday, April 18

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 88 inch base; First Rays and Red Chair are closed; Northwest is closed, Outback is being used as a backup

Willamette Pass: closed for the season

Deschutes National Forest

Exact snow levels are no longer available

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; poor conditions with low snow, not recommended

Crescent Junction: Open; poor conditions with low snow, not recommended

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions

Meissner Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions; no more grooming this season; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; access road closed

Swampy Sno-park: Open; fair conditions; no dogs

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; marginal conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; marginal conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; marginal conditions; shelter is closed

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; poor conditions due to low snow.

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; marginal conditions, low snow around sno-park; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; poor conditions due to low snow

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; poor conditions; bare pavement on Trail 8 above park, not recommended

Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; poor conditions with low snow, not recommended

Ochoco National Forest

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open; fair conditions, expect heavy use

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Crooked Arm, Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Skyliner: Winter mix

Upper Storm King, Upper Whoops: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Deschutes River: Winter mix, deadfall reported

Funner, Lower Storm King: Winter mix

Catch and Release: Riding well

All other trails reporting deep snow

North of Skyliner trails

Lower Mrazek, Shevlin Park: Riding well

All other trails reporting deep snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed through Aug. 15

Swampy Dutchman: Deep snow; deadfall reported

Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow

All other trails reporting deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. April 1

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,960 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; water is high but clarity is good, hatches coming out on warmest part of the day; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only; no limit on brown trout; fishing has been fair for browns and rainbows on rapalas and spinners

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 776 cfs; section is closed for the season to anglers until May 22.

Tumalo Creek: 0.72 cfs; rainbow trout

