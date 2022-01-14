The temperatures are warming up over the weekend and into next week. That might not be the best news for winter sports enthusiasts, but it's great for those looking to enjoy biking and hiking in and around Bend without the hassle of trudging through snow.
Get out and enjoy the fall-like temperatures while they last.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Head of the Metolius: Open; possible patchy snow and mud
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; snow, ice, mud
- Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open; likely significant snow
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely significant snow
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; possible patchy snow and ice
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow and ice
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; clear
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; potential snow and ice
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Alpine Trail: Open
- Big Sky Park: Open
- Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
- Coyner Trail: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open; mud, ice and snow
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open; mud, ice and snow
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open; mud, ice and snow
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open; mud, ice and snow
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open; mud, ice and snow
- Discovery Trail: Open
- Haul Road Trail: Open
- Larkspur Trail: Open
- Outback Trail: Open
- Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open
- Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
- West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open, road closed for winter
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 9 a.m. Jan. 13
- Hoodoo: Open; 64.2-inch base; Tiny Treat, Leap of Faith, Dante's Vision. Hodag's Horn, Hodag's Trail, Rabbit Run, Impossible Dream Lower closed, all other trails open
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 70-inch base; Skyliner, Aplenglow, First Rays, Rainbow and Summit are closed, all other lifts open
- Willamette Pass: Open; Twilight and EPA operating
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage
- Crescent Junction: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 66 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; There is a temporary closure on Trail 3, between junction 134 and 132, and on Trail 25, between 133 and 125B due to logging
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 54-60 inches; fair conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; fair conditions. no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 54-60 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 36-42 inches; marginal conditions; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 36-41 inches; fair conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Newberry (6 Mile Sno-park): Open; 12-18 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 24-36 inches; fair conditions with thin coverage; road 21 beyond Ten Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed due to low use and lack of funding
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 30-36 inches; fair conditions; road 16 may not be immediately plowed after a storm
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; marginal conditions with shallow coverage
Ochoco National Forest
- Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
- Mark's Creek Sno-park: Open
- Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
- Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
- Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
- Ikenick Sno-park: Open
- Little Nash Sno-park: Open
- Maxwell Sno-park: Open
- Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
- Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
- Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
- Santiam Sno-park: Open
- Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike and Winter trails
- Horse Butte Loop, Maston, Ben's, MTB, Kent's: Muddy
- Wanoga: 3 PSI, Wanoga: Outer Loop: Rideable snow
East of Bend trails
- Arnold Ice Cave, Coyote Loop: Deep snow
- Horse Butte Loop, Boyd Cave Trail: Muddy
- Crooked Arm, Dry River Canyon, Mad Max Drive: Riding well
- All other trails Winter mix
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
- Lower Whoops trail and Pine Drop: deep snow; closed between 310 road and 300 road
- Phil's trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road
- Most trails have snow, ice, or mud
Wanoga Trail Complex
- All trials either muddy under snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Shevlin Park: Winter Mix
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- All trails in deep snow
Sunriver area trails
- All trails in deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Jan. 13
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,980 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 453 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22
- Tumalo Creek: 1.34 cfs; rainbow trout
