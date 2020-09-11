Oregon is full of varied landscapes including verdant forests and mountain peaks. Just east of Bend, the landscape changes drastically to the arid high desert landscape with roads and trails less traveled. But if you are still up for a walk in the woods, the Ochoco National Forest has you covered and then some.

With several fires raging on the west side of the Cascades, as well as hot and dry weather in the forecast, it is a good reminder to do everything you can to prevent fires wherever you decide to explore this weekend. For tips on remaining fire safe while recreating, visit keeporegongreen.org.

If a fire starts near the area you plan on visiting, turn around and keep the roads clear to let the firefighters do their job.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Cyrus Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Gray Butte Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scales Corral Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open

Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Big Sky Park: Open; maintain social distancing

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open; maintain social distancing

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; limited services; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is first come, first served; cabin is closed

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; Roberts Bay and Ochoco Viewpoint are closed; no boat slips available, boaters can anchor off beach; no open flames in backcountry areas of the park; cabins and boat-in camping is closed

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open

Pine Mountain Campground: Open

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Open

Big Spring Campground: Open

Biggs Springs Campground: Open

Cottonwood Campground: Open

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open

Deep Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open

Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open; managed by Crook County

Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavilion: Open

Skull Hollow Campground: Open

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

Whistler Campground: Open

White Rock Campground: Open

Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Wildwood Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open

BLM — Prineville District

Big Bend Campground: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave, Boyd Cave Trail, Dry River Canyon and Horse Butte Loop: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek and Lookout Mountain: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Sept. 10.

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,180 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water temperatures and flow remain good and there are good populations of both trout and whitefish, pressure is high; no bait allowed

Prineville Reservoir: 38% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species

Ochoco Reservoir: 18% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; bass population is abundant, crappie aren’t as abundant. Low water level has made the boat ramp unusable for boats on trailers.

Haystack Reservoir: 79% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; fishing for rainbow trout is fair on bait, troll and flies. Warm water species picking up

Allen Creek Reservoir: Redband and brook trout; motorized access to the lake ends Sept. 15

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Rainbow trout; best chance to catch fish is in the early morning before the water temperature rises

Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent reports

