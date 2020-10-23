Bundle up Central Oregon, this weekend is going to be frigid! With cold temperatures and possible snow in the forecast, now is a great time to check out the open, arid regions east of Bend that, with more exposed terrain, can be fully enjoyed when the thermometer is low.

Not only does the arid High Desert beckon to explorers, the forests of the Ochoco and Maury mountains offer a great change -up from the soon-to-be snow -capped Cascades.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open

Pine Mountain: Open

Sand Spring: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Green Mountain: Open

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; limited services; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; cabins are closed

Camping

Note — Campfire restrictions have been lifted in designated campgrounds unless otherwise noted.

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open

Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires

Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires

Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires

Bingham Springs Campground: Closed; no campfires

Cold Springs Guard Station: Closed; no campfires

Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires

Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Deep Creek Campground: Open

Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires

Frazier Campground: Closed; no campfires

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Ochoco Divide Campground: Open

Ochoco Divide Group Site: Closed

Ochoco Forest Campground: Open

Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open

Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Closed

Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Closed; no campfires

Scotts Campground: Closed; no campfires

Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Walton Lake Campground: Open

Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open

Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires

Wiley Flat Campground: Closed

Wolf Creek Campground: Open

Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Big Bend Campground: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Sandy and loose

Swamp Wells: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Oct. 22

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,275 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water temperatures and flow remain good and there are good populations of both trout and whitefish; no bait allowed

Prineville Reservoir: 31% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species

Ochoco Reservoir: 14% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.