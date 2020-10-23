Bundle up Central Oregon, this weekend is going to be frigid! With cold temperatures and possible snow in the forecast, now is a great time to check out the open, arid regions east of Bend that, with more exposed terrain, can be fully enjoyed when the thermometer is low.
Not only does the arid High Desert beckon to explorers, the forests of the Ochoco and Maury mountains offer a great change -up from the soon-to-be snow -capped Cascades.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open
Pine Mountain: Open
Sand Spring: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Open
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Green Mountain: Open
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; limited services; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; reduced services; cabins are closed
Camping
Note — Campfire restrictions have been lifted in designated campgrounds unless otherwise noted.
Deschutes National Forest
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Bingham Springs Campground: Closed; no campfires
Cold Springs Guard Station: Closed; no campfires
Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Deep Creek Campground: Open
Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
Frazier Campground: Closed; no campfires
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Divide Campground: Open
Ochoco Divide Group Site: Closed
Ochoco Forest Campground: Open
Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open
Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Closed
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Closed; no campfires
Scotts Campground: Closed; no campfires
Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Walton Lake Campground: Open
Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Wiley Flat Campground: Closed
Wolf Creek Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Industrial Campground: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
Big Bend Campground: Open
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Sandy and loose
Swamp Wells: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Cougar Creek, Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Oct. 22
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,275 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; water temperatures and flow remain good and there are good populations of both trout and whitefish; no bait allowed
Prineville Reservoir: 31% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species
Ochoco Reservoir: 14% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels
