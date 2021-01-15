The forecast looks fairly mild this weekend with only a slight chance of rain, so head east for some desert air or a hike through the snowier Ochoco mountains east of Bend.

Monday is a fee-free day for the national forests in Oregon and Washington to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day and encourage all Americans to visit their public lands.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear

Pine Mountain: Open

Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Crater Butte Trailhead: Open

Fawn Lake Trail: Open

Snell Lake Trail: Open

Whitefish Creek Trail: Open

Yoran Lake Trail: Open

Stag Lake Trail: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; expect reduced services; cabins are closed

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8 a.m. Jan. 14

Hoodoo: Open; 47.9 inch base; Hodag lift is closed

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 66 inch base; Red Chair is being used as backup for Pine Marten and First Rays lift is closed

Willamette Pass: 35 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open; 8-12 inches; fair conditions due to low snow

Crescent Junction: Open; 8-12 inches; fair conditions due to low snow

Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 42-54 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 12-20; inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 15-30 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021

Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-Park): Open; 2-4 inches; fair conditions due to low snow.

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open; 15-27 inches; good conditions; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season

Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open; 2-4 inches; poor conditions due to low snow

Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open; 8-16 inches; fair conditions due to low snow; Forest Service Road 16 may not be plowed immediately after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-Park: 8-12 inches; fair conditions due to low snow

Ochoco National Forest:

Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-Park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open

Walton Sno-Park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-Park: Open

Ikenick Sno-Park: Open

Little Nash Sno-Park: Open

Maxwell Sno-Park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed

Potato Hill Sno-Park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-Park: Open

Santiam Sno-Park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Big Bend Campground: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

Fatbike and winter trails:

Ben’s-MTB-Kent’s, Horse Butte Loop: Muddy

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow

All other trials riding well

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave, Coyote Loop, Horse Butte Loop, Swamp Wells: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Jan. 14

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,238 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; whitefish should be spawning and anglers have good success fishing egg patterns; bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Prineville Reservoir: 32% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish

Ochoco Reservoir: 13% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels

