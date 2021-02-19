If your personal snow quota was filled by last week’s snow storms, head east for drier climates. While you may not see as much of the white stuff, the arid plains and valleys get frigid temperatures to remind you that it’s still winter.

Between the room to roam, interesting geologic features and wide open skies, eastern Central Oregon is a wonderful place to explore any time of year.

But if snow and mountains are still your style, the Ochocos east of Prineville may have what you’re looking for.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile due to accumulating snowfall. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostly snow free and clear

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Derrick Cave: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited

Green Mountain: Open

Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; expect reduced services

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8 a.m. Feb. 18

Hoodoo: Open; 88.2 inch base; Autobahn Tubing Park are closed

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 109 inch base; First Rays lift is closed, Summit lift closed during winter storm cycle

Willamette Pass: 70 inches at lodge; rentals and tickets must be reserved online in advance

Deschutes National Forest

Snow levels updated Feb. 12

Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-16 inches; good conditions

Crescent Junction: Open; 12-16 inches; good conditions

Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 48-72 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-36; inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-54 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Meissner Sno-park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-park: Open; 36-48 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021

Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 42-58 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 30-42 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021; shelter is closed

Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 6-10 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow.

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 12-24 inches; good conditions; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season

Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 6-10 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow

Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-14 inches; good conditions; Forest Service Road 16 may not be plowed immediately after a storm

Walt Haring Sno-park: 6-10 inches; good conditions

Ochoco National Forest:

Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open

Walton Sno-park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-park: Open

Ikenick Sno-park: Open

Little Nash Sno-park: Open

Maxwell Sno-park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed

Potato Hill Sno-park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-park: Open

Santiam Sno-park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open

Camping

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Big Bend Campground: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed through Aug. 31

Arnold Ice Cave, Coyote Loop, Swamp Wells: Muddy

Horse Butte Loop: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Deep snow; deadfall reported

New reports needed for other trails

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Feb. 18

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,330 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; whitefish should be spawning and anglers have good success fishing egg patterns; bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Prineville Reservoir: 35% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species

Ochoco Reservoir: 16% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels

