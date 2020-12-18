This weekend will be a little warmer, so take advantage by heading out to areas east of Bend.
While snow typically doesn’t fall as regularly or as deep as it does in the Cascades, it can be quite chilly on the exposed, arid desert landscapes especially if the wind picks up. But with the varied rock formations, sagebrush plateaus and stunning panoramas, it’s worth the cold and the drive out to these wonderfully desolate corners of Central Oregon.
But if you still want to hit the slopes, the sno-park conditions are also listed.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile. All summer trails are under snow and are inaccessible unless noted below. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostl snow free and clear
Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Green Mountain: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; expect reduced services; cabins are closed
Ski areas and snow parks
Updated 8 a.m. Dec. 17
Hoodoo: Open; 42.6-inch base, Hodag lift closed, all other lifts operating
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 51-inch base
Willamette Pass: Open, limited operations due to snow depth; 20 inches at lodge
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open; 6-8 inches; fair conditions but shallow coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 6-8 inches; fair conditions but shallow coverage
Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use
Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 8-16 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 10-18-inches; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed
Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021
Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 12-24 inches; marginal — fast and icy conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 12-24 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open; 7-9 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season
Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; sno-park not plowed due to lack of funding
Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open; 8-10 inches; fair conditions; road is in good condition all the way to the sno-park
Walt Haring Sno-Park: 6-8 inches; thin coverage
Ochoco National Forest:
Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open
Mark’s Creek Sno-Park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open
Walton Sno-Park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-Park: Open
Ikenick Sno-Park: Open
Little Nash Sno-Park: Open
Maxwell Sno-Park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed
Potato Hill Sno-Park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-Park: Open
Santiam Sno-Park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
Big Bend Campground: Open
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Fatbike and winter trails:
Horse Ridge Area: Winter mix
Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow
All other trials riding well
East of Bend trails
Arnold Ice Cave, Escape from Moscow, Has No Horse, Horse Ridge Area, Mad Max Drive, Parkway: Winter mix
Coyote Loop: Rideable snow
Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Deep snow; deadfall reported
New reports needed for other trails
Fishing
Updated at 8 a.m. Dec. 17
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,252 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; whitefish should be spawning and anglers have good success fishing egg patterns; bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
Prineville Reservoir: 31% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species
Ochoco Reservoir: 13% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels
