This weekend will be a little warmer, so take advantage by heading out to areas east of Bend.

While snow typically doesn’t fall as regularly or as deep as it does in the Cascades, it can be quite chilly on the exposed, arid desert landscapes especially if the wind picks up. But with the varied rock formations, sagebrush plateaus and stunning panoramas, it’s worth the cold and the drive out to these wonderfully desolate corners of Central Oregon.

But if you still want to hit the slopes, the sno-park conditions are also listed.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Many of the trails along seasonally closed highways and forest service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hike, snowshoe, cross country ski or snowmobile. All summer trails are under snow and are inaccessible unless noted below. See Forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; mostl snow free and clear

Pine Mountain: Open

Ochoco National Forest

Baneberry Trailhead: Open

Barnhouse Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open

Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open

Boeing Field Trailhead: Open

Coffeepot Trailhead: Open

Cottonwood Trailhead: Open

Cougar East Trailhead: Open

Cougar West Trailhead: Open

Fry Trailhead: Open

Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Keeton Trailhead: Open

Kelsey Trailhead: Open

Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open

Line Butte West Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open

Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open

Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open

Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open

Payten Trailhead: Open

Potlid North Trailhead: Open

Potlid South Trailhead: Open

Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open

Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open

Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open

South Prong Trailhead: Open

Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open

Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open

Wildcat North Trailhead: Open

Wildcat South Trailhead: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited

Chimney Rock Trail: Open

Crack-in-the-Ground: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Green Mountain: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; day-use hours 8 a.m,-8 p.m.; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons

Jasper Point: Open; boat ramp closed due to low water conditions; camping is closed for the season

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; expect reduced services; cabins are closed

Ski areas and snow parks

Updated 8 a.m. Dec. 17

Hoodoo: Open; 42.6-inch base, Hodag lift closed, all other lifts operating

Mt. Bachelor: Open; 51-inch base

Willamette Pass: Open, limited operations due to snow depth; 20 inches at lodge

Deschutes National Forest

Crescent Lake Sno-Park: Open; 6-8 inches; fair conditions but shallow coverage

Crescent Junction: Open; 6-8 inches; fair conditions but shallow coverage

Dutchman Sno-Park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions, limited parking and no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use

Edison Butte Sno-Park: Open; 8-16 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Kapka Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Meissner Sno-Park: Open; 10-18-inches; area roads closed through April 1, 2021; no dogs; lodge currently closed

Skyliner Sno-Park: Open; unknown snow depth, access road closed for the season, road is now a ski/snowshoe trail

Swampy Sno-Park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed through March 31, 2021

Vista Butte Sno-Park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; area north of parking area closed to snowmobiles, use Kapka Butte or Wanoga

Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 12-24 inches; marginal — fast and icy conditions; expect heavy use; pack out broken sleds and all trash; shelter is closed

Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 12-24 inches; good conditions; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31, 2021

Newberry (10 Mile Sno-Park): Open; 7-9 inches; marginal conditions due to low snow; road beyond park closed to vehicles for the season

Three Creek Sno-Park (Lower): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions due to low snow; sno-park not plowed due to lack of funding

Three Creek Sno-Park (Upper): Open; 8-10 inches; fair conditions; road is in good condition all the way to the sno-park

Walt Haring Sno-Park: 6-8 inches; thin coverage

Ochoco National Forest:

Bandit Springs Sno-Park: Open

Mark’s Creek Sno-Park: Open

Ochoco Divide Sno-Park: Open

Walton Sno-Park: Open

Willamette National Forest

Gold Lake Sno-Park: Open

Ikenick Sno-Park: Open

Little Nash Sno-Park: Open

Maxwell Sno-Park: Open; Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed

Potato Hill Sno-Park: Open

Ray Benson Sno-Park: Open

Salt Creek Sno-Park: Open

Santiam Sno-Park: Open

Waldo Lake Sno-Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland

Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires

White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires

BLM — Prineville District

Barr Road North Staging Area: Open

Big Bend Campground: Open

Buckhorn Staging Area: Open

Castle Rock Campground: Open

Chimney Rock Campground: Open

Cobble Rock Campground: Open

Lone Pine Campground: Open

Palisades Campground: Open

Post Pile Campground: Open

Stillwater Campground: Open

Cycling

Fatbike and winter trails:

Horse Ridge Area: Winter mix

Wanoga — 3 PSI, Wanoga — Outer Loop: Rideable snow

All other trials riding well

East of Bend trails

Arnold Ice Cave, Escape from Moscow, Has No Horse, Horse Ridge Area, Mad Max Drive, Parkway: Winter mix

Coyote Loop: Rideable snow

Holy Loop, Sand Canyon: Sandy and loose

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Deep snow; deadfall reported

New reports needed for other trails

Fishing

Updated at 8 a.m. Dec. 17

Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,252 cfs; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; only fish downstream of Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook; whitefish should be spawning and anglers have good success fishing egg patterns; bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov

Prineville Reservoir: 31% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been fair, good for warm weather species

Ochoco Reservoir: 13% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; trout fishing should start increasing with lower temperatures; ramp still likely unusable due to low water levels

