Now is a great time to take advantage of the snowless trails around Bend before we see the first snow fall in town. Get geared up in warm clothes and always check the latest conditions before heading out on your adventure.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Dillon Day Use: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open
Meadow Picnic: Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; dry and dusty
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Skyliners Trailhead: Open
Slough Day Use: Open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; possible snow
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek
Tumalo Mountain: Open; patchy snow possible
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Outback Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open, road closed for winter
Tumalo State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
All trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
Storm King between Storm King’s junction and Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam closed
Phil’s trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Funner: Muddy
All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Northfork: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Muddy
Sector 16: Winter mix
Vista Butte, Met-Win (Flagline to Happy Valley): Rideable snow
All other trails riding well
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: riding well
All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
Crater Rim: Riding well; deadfall reported
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Nov. 18
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,740 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 460 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022
Tumalo Creek: 3.36 cfs; rainbow trout
