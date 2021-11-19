For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Now is a great time to take advantage of the snowless trails around Bend before we see the first snow fall in town. Get geared up in warm clothes and always check the latest conditions before heading out on your adventure.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

Deschutes National Forest

Aspen Day Use: Open

Benham East Trailhead: Open

Benham West Trailhead: Open

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Besson Day Use: Open

Big Eddy Day Use: Open

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Dillon Day Use: Open

Dutchman Trailhead: Open

Edison Trailhead: Open

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim

Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open

Meadow Picnic: Open

Meissner Trailhead: Open

Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; dry and dusty

Rimrock Trailhead: Open

Skyliners Trailhead: Open

Slough Day Use: Open

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; possible snow

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek

Tumalo Mountain: Open; patchy snow possible

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Alpine Trail: Open

Big Sky Park: Open

Cascade Highlands Trail: Open

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Coyner Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open

Discovery Trail: Open

Haul Road Trail: Open

Larkspur Trail: Open

Outback Trail: Open

Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Rockridge Park Trail: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Stone Creek Park Trail: Open

West Bend Trail: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Badlands Rock Trail: Open

Dry River Canyon Trail: Open

Flatiron Rock Trail: Open

Huntington Wagon Road: Open

Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open

Tumalo Reservoir: Open

Oregon State Parks

Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open, road closed for winter

Tumalo State Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

East of Bend trails

All trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.

Storm King between Storm King’s junction and Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam closed

Phil’s trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Funner: Muddy

All other trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Northfork: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Muddy

Sector 16: Winter mix

Vista Butte, Met-Win (Flagline to Happy Valley): Rideable snow

All other trails riding well

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: riding well

All other trails closed

Sunriver area trails

Crater Rim: Riding well; deadfall reported

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 9 a.m. Nov. 18

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,740 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 460 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022

Tumalo Creek: 3.36 cfs; rainbow trout

