As the temperatures keep dropping, snow is on the horizon for many higher-elevation trails. So go explore all that the Sisters area has to offer before the snow begins to pile up.
Most of the campgrounds are closed for the season across Central Oregon, but there are still plenty of hiking, fishing and cycling opportunities to get after. Whether you're looking for some great fishing and hiking along the Metolius River or looking to gain some elevation hiking or biking at Peterson Ridge Trail System, the Sisters area has it all.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Deschutes National Forest
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open; likely patchy snow, clear
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
- Chush Falls: Open
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; clear
- Head of the Metolius: Open; clear
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown on Old Summit past junction with Canyon Creek going toward Wasco
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lake Creek Trail: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; patchy snow
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear
- Park Meadow: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; clear; Green Lakes trail logged out except the section between Park Meadow and "the pond" with moderate deadfall. Camp Lake trail is clear, DeMaris has light deadfall
- Rockpile Lake: Open; heavy brush
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open; clear
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; possible patchy snow, Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall;
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Dee Wright Observatory: Open
- Foley Ridge: Open
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
- Perry South Campground: Open
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- Arnold Ice Cave: ridable snow
- Coyote Loop: Muddy
- All other trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday, see note.
- Lower Whoops trail and Pine Drops are closed between 310 road and 300 road
- Phil's trail closed between 4601-336 road and 300 road
- The Lair: Sandy and loose
- Phil's, Strom King (upper), Phil's: Muddy
- Pinedrops; Winter mix
- All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Lone Wolf, Storm King (lower): Winter Mix
- All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
- All trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
- Middle Flagline: Muddy
- Vista Butte, Met-Win (Flagline to Happy Valley): Rideable snow
- All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
- Edison Lava: Deep snow
- All other trails riding well
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: riding well
- All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
- Crater Rim, Swan Song: Riding well; deadfall reported
- All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Independent Mine: Rideable snow, deadfall reported
- Round Mountain: Muddy
- All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
- All trails riding well
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- The Saddle: Closed for nesting eagles, likely to reopen late fall of 2021
- All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
- New reports needed on Leap of Faith, Maiden Lake
- Betty Lake, Bobby Lake, Charlton Lake #3593, Cultus Lake Loop, Gold Lake, Twins: Riding well
- Fuji Mountain, South Waldo Lake: Rideable snow
- All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Cascade Crest
- Bugaboo Ridge: Rideable snow
- Gate Creek, Gordan Peak, Heart Lake, Pyramid Epic Loop, Santiam Wagon, South Pyramid Creek, Swamp Peak: Riding well, deadfall reported
- All other trails open and riding well
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- Clear Lake, King Castle: Riding well
- All other trails riding well with deadfall reported
Fishing
Updated at 9 a.m. Nov. 11
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,740 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers reporting good fishing in the mornings and evenings; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 410 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22
- Metolius River: 1,750 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 250 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 203 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; bass fishing picking up with kokanee and bull trout fishing being fair
